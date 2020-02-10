Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 12:42 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 12:42 EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The rest

from today it will be mostly gray and a little damp with a passing rain / snow shower or

two possible if the temperatures slowly drop from the top 30s to around 40

Mid-30s in the afternoon. There will also be a hint of rain and higher

There will also be off-road snow in front of Lake Ontario, but not much.

THIS EVENING:

Tonight it is quiet under a mostly cloudy sky

fall with lows in the 20s. This means that there is no mud and water on the streets, parking

Lots and walkways that are not treated are freezing, so be careful when

You’re out early Tuesday night.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday

looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south

over southern Pennsylvania. Something

Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t

Some rain or snow showers can be excluded. Highs will be in the top 30s

around 40

