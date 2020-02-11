Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 12:24 PM EST
/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 12:24 pm EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
THIS
AFTERNOON:
were
pretty quiet today with lots of clouds around and a passing rain / snow shower or
a little drizzle / excitement.
Most of the rainfall with an area of low pressure tracking on the
south of us across southern Pennsylvania will remain south of CNY.
heights
will be in the mid to late 30’s this afternoon.
THIS EVENING:
There
will be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8
Evening east of Lake Ontario, which will mostly sink near Syracuse
after midnight.
About 1
To the east of Lake Ontario, especially via the tractor, up to 3 inches of snow will be possible
Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, are likely to be only
By Wednesday morning you will see a layer of a few inches.
lows
will be in the top 20s. Some smooth spots will likely develop.
especially on back streets late at night in early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY:
High and
dry midweek with some sun that is expected to develop. The heights reach the middle to
upper 30s.
Another
A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will hit the region late
Wednesday evening to Thursday with snow and possibly a little winter mix
on Thursday.
