Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 12:24 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 12:24 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS

AFTERNOON:

Advertisement

were

pretty quiet today with lots of clouds around and a passing rain / snow shower or

a little drizzle / excitement.

Most of the rainfall with an area of ​​low pressure tracking on the

south of us across southern Pennsylvania will remain south of CNY.

heights

will be in the mid to late 30’s this afternoon.

THIS EVENING:

There

will be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8

Evening east of Lake Ontario, which will mostly sink near Syracuse

after midnight.

About 1

To the east of Lake Ontario, especially via the tractor, up to 3 inches of snow will be possible

Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, are likely to be only

By Wednesday morning you will see a layer of a few inches.

lows

will be in the top 20s. Some smooth spots will likely develop.

especially on back streets late at night in early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High and

dry midweek with some sun that is expected to develop. The heights reach the middle to

upper 30s.

Another

A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will hit the region late

Wednesday evening to Thursday with snow and possibly a little winter mix

on Thursday.

Click here for more information on this storm system.

Advertisement