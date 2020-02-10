Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST
/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 11:57 p.m. EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Our next
Weather Maker runs towards us on Sunday evening. A new area with low pressure along
with a warm front, you can quickly approach us from the Great Lakes. This warm front
is the leading edge to warmer air. The
Air rises and above the relatively cooler air here in central New York tonight
generate snow.
temperatures
The conclusions froze from late evening, but should rise steadily overnight
mid-30 to Monday morning at the latest.
MONDAY:
As we
Start Monday, the snowfall from overnight begins to dissolve and there
should be some rain too.
That and the fact that the temperatures are above freezing means that e.g.
Syracuse and most areas west of Finger Lakes will have wet roads
commute for the morning.
In
The higher altitudes east of Syracuse are still almost cold
By sunrise some of the untreated roads are likely to be slick. By
Morning gatherings in these areas range in size from 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including
Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is likely.
temperatures
peak in the upper 30s by around 40 p.m. and then slowly fall during
the afternoon. Possible precipitation (rain
or snow showers) are spotted in nature after noon Monday.
TUESDAY:
Tuesday
looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south
over southern Pennsylvania. Something
Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t
Some isolated rain or snow showers can be excluded.