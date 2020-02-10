Advertisement

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Our next

Weather Maker runs towards us on Sunday evening. A new area with low pressure along

with a warm front, you can quickly approach us from the Great Lakes. This warm front

is the leading edge to warmer air. The

Air rises and above the relatively cooler air here in central New York tonight

generate snow.

temperatures

The conclusions froze from late evening, but should rise steadily overnight

mid-30 to Monday morning at the latest.

MONDAY:

As we

Start Monday, the snowfall from overnight begins to dissolve and there

should be some rain too.

That and the fact that the temperatures are above freezing means that e.g.

Syracuse and most areas west of Finger Lakes will have wet roads

commute for the morning.

In

The higher altitudes east of Syracuse are still almost cold

By sunrise some of the untreated roads are likely to be slick. By

Morning gatherings in these areas range in size from 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including

Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is likely.

temperatures

peak in the upper 30s by around 40 p.m. and then slowly fall during

the afternoon. Possible precipitation (rain

or snow showers) are spotted in nature after noon Monday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday

looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south

over southern Pennsylvania. Something

Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t

Some isolated rain or snow showers can be excluded.

