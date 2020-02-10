Advertisement

President Trump is in New Hampshire for a rally on the eve of the New Hampshire primaries, where the latest CBS News poll shows a close race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the candidates who ended up leading the Iowa Caucuses last week. In the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released on Sunday, Sanders had 29% support compared to Buttigieg's 25%. Support from the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has skyrocketed since January – his numbers are 12 points higher

The President tweeted early Monday, “Tonight there will be a big rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. I want to shake the Dems up a bit – they have a really boring business. I am still waiting for the results from Iowa that were votes slowed down Large crowd in Manchester! “

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Mr Trump will face former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh in the GOP area code, despite the fact that Walsh rejected his presidential offer last week. He won the GOP New Hampshire Primary in 2016, although he lost the state to Hillary Clinton in November.

This is how you see the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump collection

Donald Trump collection Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Monday, February 10, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Place: SNHU Arena, Manchester

SNHU Arena, Manchester Online Stream: Watch the live player above

Mr. Trump gathered in New Hampshire in August and attracted a large crowd to Southern New Hampshire University. As in August, Trump may have touted the strength of the economy as one of the main arguments for his re-election.

