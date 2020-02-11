Advertisement

It was clear to everyone who viewed the 2020 Academy Awards Mindy Kaling has discovered that her groove plays the role of a true Hollywood hero. Her one-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana dress in banana yellow was perhaps a bright spot on the red carpet, but the effect was modestly regal – suitable for a multi-hyphenate talent whose work on television has spanned The Office, The Mindy Project and Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Yet that kind of glamor from Old Hollywood is “not my comfort zone,” Kaling explains behind the scenes about her Oscars look. “Because I’m from a comedy, and I never want to seem like I’m taking myself so seriously, even at Met (Gala) we do something that has a nod to it,” she says. There may be safety in humor, but unmediated elegance is the order of the day, as recorded by her permanent team: makeup artist Janice Kinjo, hair stylist Marc Mena, and stylist Jessica Mulroney. Mena comes in to place this Oscars dress in context with earlier experimental looks. “It’s a slow, sexy wink,” he shouts.

Kaling and her trio of advisers are camped in her home in Los Angeles – particularly in her spacious, California-only closet, where the rows of neatly arranged shoes would make Cher Horowitz proud. Kinjo goes first and outlines her plans for the beauty of Kaling. First comes “very clean, glowing, glowing skin,” explains the New York-based makeup artist. (A pre-show facial treatment with Joanna Vargas and a layer of PlantGenius moisturizer from Alpyn Beauty helped in that department.) Kinjo burns Kaling’s eyes with warm bronze shade before painting on a dark, natural lip for a subdued shine – the kind that comes out way of a color-saturated dress.

In the meantime, Mena uses a curling iron and hair spray for his side waves, which match the hair that is “glamorous and refined and lush and shiny,” he says. Kaling tells a short story that she wrote as a child, starring an angry wolf who moves to a haunted house and worries about taxes. She’s just waiting. “Why don’t you laugh?” Because it’s not funny, or because it’s too funny? “

But Kaling is getting serious when it comes to choice of clothing. Before she started working with Mulroney, the artist explains, she would have been at the mercy of a fashion system that revolved around sample sizes. “We would have a few options that I wasn’t so fond of, and in the end would just wear the thing that fits,” Kaling recalls. Now there are many choices for the day, but what wins is the custom-made column from Dolce & Gabbana in lemon yellow Meyer. It’s the kind of statement that’s hard to miss on stage at the Academy Awards, but again, her fans are already tuned to every move – including Never Have I Ever, a Netflix series that will be released later this year based on their own Indian comedian-American upbringing. “There were not many people who looked like me on TV and (in) film – growing up, and frankly there are not so many now,” says Kaling, “so I would have been very happy to have a darkness -peeled Indian woman presents at the Oscars. ”And with a few final details – a heavyweight diamond collar from Chopard and a pair of sky-high yellow shoes – Kaling is ready for the spotlight.” I hope you approve! ” She says, wiping her hands along her side like Vanna White, and we do that very much.

