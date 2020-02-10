Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 07:56 AM EST
/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 07:56 EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
MONDAY:
As we
Start Monday, the snowfall from overnight collapses. A little rain interferes
also. The fact that temperatures are
Freezing means getting your hands on Syracuse and most areas in the west
Lakes will have wet roads for morning commuting.
However,
In the higher elevations east of Syracuse, temperatures are still close to freezing
Morning. Some of the unprocessed roads are probably slippery. Morning
Accumulations in these areas will end up about 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including
Syracuse, we expect an inch or less.
temperatures
Reach their highs in the upper 30s until around 40pm and then slowly drop them
in the afternoon. Any precipitation
(Rain or snow showers) is spotted in nature from Monday noon.
TUESDAY:
Tuesday
looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south
over southern Pennsylvania. Something
Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t
Some isolated rain or snow showers can be excluded.