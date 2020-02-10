Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 07:56 AM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 07:56 EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

Advertisement

As we

Start Monday, the snowfall from overnight collapses. A little rain interferes

also. The fact that temperatures are

Freezing means getting your hands on Syracuse and most areas in the west

Lakes will have wet roads for morning commuting.

However,

In the higher elevations east of Syracuse, temperatures are still close to freezing

Morning. Some of the unprocessed roads are probably slippery. Morning

Accumulations in these areas will end up about 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including

Syracuse, we expect an inch or less.

temperatures

Reach their highs in the upper 30s until around 40pm and then slowly drop them

in the afternoon. Any precipitation

(Rain or snow showers) is spotted in nature from Monday noon.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday

looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south

over southern Pennsylvania. Something

Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t

Some isolated rain or snow showers can be excluded.

Advertisement