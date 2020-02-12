Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 4:26 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 6:25 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Another

A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region

from tonight late in the Thursday with snow and maybe a little a

Winter mix on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

It stays calm

until about 10 or 11 p.m. Then a storm moves to the northeast.

There

It is still somewhat uncertain how this storm will affect the CNY

in relation to the type of precipitation. But we are more confident that the snow / rain

Cutoff remains south of Syracuse, closer to the RT. 20 corridor. This

The ongoing trend puts Syracuse in a colder and snowier solution.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– After 10 Wednesday evening snow develops from south to north.

– Precipitation will

it’s probably mostly snow late Wednesday night through Thursday.

– Heaviest

Rain falls late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

-Donnerstagmorgen

Commuting is affected. Plan additional time.

– Snow tapers

There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little

light winter mixture, which could cause ice glazing at certain points.

– accumulation of snow

will likely range from about 3 to 6 “for most.

– This storm won’t

Produce almost as much snow as we saw last Friday.

THE END OF THE WEEK:

It is again

gets very cold and stormy in the course of this system to top it off

Valentine’s Day week. There will be some with the colder air

Limited lake effect snow around Thursday night through Friday south and southeast

from Lake Ontario. Friday’s highs will only be teenage with wind showers

or sometimes below zero!