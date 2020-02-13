Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 5:39 AM EST
/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 5:47 a.m. EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
Another storm
System, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the Thursday region
with snow and sometimes some rain / wintry mixture.
THURSDAY:
A storm
moves to the northeast and will track New York early south
Thursday.
This
Storm will hit CNY with mostly snow, but some rain and mix could be
sometimes around Thursday. Most rain / mix
should be south of Syracuse, closer to Rt. 20 corridor or southern finger
Lake District.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
– Mostly snow falls over CNY in early Thursday.
– Heaviest
Precipitation occurs until about daybreak on Thursday.
-Donnerstagmorgen
Commuting is at least somewhat impaired. Plan additional time. Watch out for wet
and slippery roads.
– Snow tapers
There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little
light wintry mixture that can lead to a glaze of the ice in places, especially in the south
from Syracuse.
– accumulation of snow
will likely be between 2 and 4 inches, a little less for most by noon
Thursday.
– This storm won’t
Produce almost as much snow as we saw last Friday.
THE END OF THE WEEK:
It will
With this system, it gets very cold and stormy to top off the week
for Valentines Day.
With the
colder air there will be some snow with a lake effect on Thursday
Night in Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. A coating is up to 3 inches
expected, also in the Syracuse region. Best chances for 2 or 3 inches of snow
will likely be west of Syracuse in the central Finger Lakes / Rochester region
Thursday night.
lake
Nearby and west of Syracuse it will snow slowly at noon / in the morning
Afternoon hours with some sun.
Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder on Valentine’s Day, as the heights sometimes only reach the teenagers with wind chills at or below zero! Bundle up!