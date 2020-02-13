Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 5:39 AM EST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 5:47 a.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Another storm

System, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the Thursday region

with snow and sometimes some rain / wintry mixture.

THURSDAY:

A storm

moves to the northeast and will track New York early south

Thursday.

This

Storm will hit CNY with mostly snow, but some rain and mix could be

sometimes around Thursday. Most rain / mix

should be south of Syracuse, closer to Rt. 20 corridor or southern finger

Lake District.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– Mostly snow falls over CNY in early Thursday.

– Heaviest

Precipitation occurs until about daybreak on Thursday.

-Donnerstagmorgen

Commuting is at least somewhat impaired. Plan additional time. Watch out for wet

and slippery roads.

– Snow tapers

There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little

light wintry mixture that can lead to a glaze of the ice in places, especially in the south

from Syracuse.

– accumulation of snow

will likely be between 2 and 4 inches, a little less for most by noon

Thursday.

– This storm won’t

Produce almost as much snow as we saw last Friday.

THE END OF THE WEEK:

It will

With this system, it gets very cold and stormy to top off the week

for Valentines Day.

With the

colder air there will be some snow with a lake effect on Thursday

Night in Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. A coating is up to 3 inches

expected, also in the Syracuse region. Best chances for 2 or 3 inches of snow

will likely be west of Syracuse in the central Finger Lakes / Rochester region

Thursday night.

lake

Nearby and west of Syracuse it will snow slowly at noon / in the morning

Afternoon hours with some sun.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder on Valentine’s Day, as the heights sometimes only reach the teenagers with wind chills at or below zero! Bundle up!