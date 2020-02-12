Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 11:24 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

There will be a short window in which a small lake causes snow overnight. The snow east of Lake Ontario sinks south past midnight to near Syracuse.

About 1 to

2 ” Snow is probably possible east of Lake Ontario, especially from the tractor

Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, are likely to be only

By Wednesday morning you will see a layer of a few inches.

Become lows

be in the top 20s. In particular, look for some stains that you want to develop

Side streets late in the evening in early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High and

dry midweek with some sun that is expected to develop. The heights reach the middle to

upper 30s.

Another

A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will hit the region late

Wednesday evening to Thursday with snow and possibly a little winter mix

on Thursday.

Click here

More details about this storm system.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

It will

Start quietly Wednesday night, but after 10 or 11 Wednesday night through Thursday

For central New York, things will change when a moisture-laden storm moves

in the northeast. There is still a bit of uncertainty about how this storm will end

will affect the CNY in terms of rainfall type. The trail of the storm

will ultimately dictate what we see, but the latest trend is storming

Track a little further south, therefore a slightly colder solution and above all snow

for the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– After 10 Wednesday evening snow develops from south to north.

– Precipitation will

it is probably mostly snow until late at night on Thursday

– Heaviest

Rain falls late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

– Snow tapers

There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little

light winter mixture, which could cause ice glazing at certain points.

– accumulation of snow

will likely range from about 3 to 6 “for most.

– This storm won’t

Produce almost as much snow as we saw last Friday.

THE END OF THE WEEK:

It is again

gets very cold and stormy in the course of this system to top it off

Valentine’s Day week. There will be some with the colder air

Limited lake effect snow around Thursday night through Friday south and southeast

from Lake Ontario. Friday’s highs will only be teenage with wind showers

or sometimes below zero!

stay tuned

Contact the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for information about this storm.

