Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:34 pm EST
/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 9:16 p.m. EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Our blizzard,
A deepening area with low pressure is in New England from late Friday afternoon
and move away from central New York.
Nevertheless, the snow remains in the first part of
This evening. The intensity of the snow is
down from earlier that street crews gave to catch up and clear area roads.
The wind
remains stormy Friday night with gusts over 20 miles per hour. The snow slowly tapers and swirls later
Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches
Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer
smooth.
This
strong storm also brings in some really cold air. The temperatures will go down
overnight in the teenage and single digit numbers.
THE WEEKEND:
snow
Lovers, have fun !! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy everything
this fresh snow.
make sure
They really bundle until Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle and won’t get too far
in the teenagers. Fortunately, there is not much wind to deal with.
Any
Morning thunderstorms and light lake effect snow should subside by Saturday noon.
We get
Just enough to clear some locations, it could flirt to drop below zero on Sunday
Morning! We should ricochet off in the afternoon with heights in the lower 30’s.
There is even a quick system that moves across the southern plain to give us some light
snow during the day.