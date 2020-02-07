Advertisement

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Our blizzard,

A deepening area with low pressure is in New England from late Friday afternoon

and move away from central New York.

Nevertheless, the snow remains in the first part of

This evening. The intensity of the snow is

down from earlier that street crews gave to catch up and clear area roads.

The wind

remains stormy Friday night with gusts over 20 miles per hour. The snow slowly tapers and swirls later

Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches

Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer

smooth.

This

strong storm also brings in some really cold air. The temperatures will go down

overnight in the teenage and single digit numbers.

THE WEEKEND:

snow

Lovers, have fun !! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy everything

this fresh snow.

make sure

They really bundle until Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle and won’t get too far

in the teenagers. Fortunately, there is not much wind to deal with.

Any

Morning thunderstorms and light lake effect snow should subside by Saturday noon.

We get

Just enough to clear some locations, it could flirt to drop below zero on Sunday

Morning! We should ricochet off in the afternoon with heights in the lower 30’s.

There is even a quick system that moves across the southern plain to give us some light

snow during the day.

