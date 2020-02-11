Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 7:30 AM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 7:30 a.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

were

pretty calm today with lots of clouds around.

In our south there is low pressure compared to the south

Pennsylvania.

Something

Moisture from this system has crept into central New York this morning.

So we don’t rule out some rain or snow showers until the afternoon.

heights

will be around 40 in the top 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

There

will be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8 a.m.

Evening east of Lake Ontario, which will sink to the south near Syracuse late

Tuesday night.

About 1

To the east of Lake Ontario, especially via the tractor, up to 3 inches of snow will be possible

Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, may have a coating

an inch by Wednesday morning.

lows

will be in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High and

dry midweek with some sun expected. The highs reach the middle to upper 30s.

A possibly sloppy storm system will hit the region late into the night on Thursday with snow and possibly a mixture and / or rain. Click here for more information on this potentially sloppy storm system.

