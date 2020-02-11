Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 7:30 AM EST
TUESDAY:
were
pretty calm today with lots of clouds around.
In our south there is low pressure compared to the south
Pennsylvania.
Something
Moisture from this system has crept into central New York this morning.
So we don’t rule out some rain or snow showers until the afternoon.
heights
will be around 40 in the top 30s.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
There
will be a short window in which a little lake effect snow will develop after 8 a.m.
Evening east of Lake Ontario, which will sink to the south near Syracuse late
Tuesday night.
About 1
To the east of Lake Ontario, especially via the tractor, up to 3 inches of snow will be possible
Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, may have a coating
an inch by Wednesday morning.
lows
will be in the mid-20s.
WEDNESDAY:
High and
dry midweek with some sun expected. The highs reach the middle to upper 30s.
A possibly sloppy storm system will hit the region late into the night on Thursday with snow and possibly a mixture and / or rain. Click here for more information on this potentially sloppy storm system.