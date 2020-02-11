Advertisement

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 11:22 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVER NIGHT:

Tonight it is quiet under a mostly cloudy sky, falling in the depths

the mid to upper 20s. This means that there is no mud or water on streets and parking lots

and untreated walkways freeze, so be careful if you are

On the road overnight in early Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday

looks like a calm day with lots of clouds. We will watch the low pressure trail heading south

over southern Pennsylvania. Something

Moisture from this system can penetrate north into central New York, so we don’t

Some rain or snow showers can be excluded. Highs will be in the top 30s

around 40

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will

It’s probably a short window in which after 8 in a little sea effect snow develops

the evening east of Lake Ontario, which will sink late to the south near Syracuse

Tuesday night. About 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario.

especially over Tug Hill, while areas southeast of Lake Ontario,

including Syracuse, can see a coating to an inch by Wednesday morning. Become lows

To be in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High and

dry midweek with some sun expected. The highs reach the middle to upper 30s.

A possibly sloppy storm system will hit the region late into the night on Thursday with snow and possibly a mixture and / or rain. Click here for more information on this potentially sloppy storm system.

