The third tier aristocrats face a new force hoping to win a first title when UCC takes on IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Like last year, UCC was able to reach the final in a late show against DCU, this time thanks to Mark Coleman’s impressive side winner.

UCC wants to keep its title and take 40th place overall. Established inter-county hurlers include Coleman, Robert Downey, Paddy O’Loughlin, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Conway, Shane Kingston and Mark Kehoe.

DJ Careys Carlow overwhelmed the opponents on the way to the final, scored five goals and conceded no goals in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against NUIG and Mary I.

After losing to Mary I in the 2017 final, Carey returns with a star-studded team. These include Enda Rowland, Jason Cleere, Richie Leahy, Luke Scanlon, Cathal Dunbar and Liam Blanchfield.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at DCU and you can watch it live below, presented by Spórt TG4.

