Advertisement

President Trump is meeting with the governors at the White House on Monday as he continues to bask in his Senate acquittal last week and is preparing for a rally in New Hampshire. The President praised the country’s economic power, as he did last week in addressing the state of the Union.

“We are in the middle of a major American comeback,” said the governor group president. “We are creating the most prosperous economy and most inclusive society ever.”

But the president also raised other issues. He praised the Oscar winners from Sunday evening and claimed to the governors that he had a big ear and a feel for music.

Advertisement

How to see:

What : President Trump meets with governors in the White House

Date: February 10, 2020

Time: 11 clock

Place: White House State Dining Room

Online Stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile phone or streaming device

On Monday, the president advised to select governors with “sanctuary” status.

“I know we have different policies, different feelings,” Trump said, but the guidelines for “protected areas” in the city are causing an “enormous problem.”

The president spent part of his weekend beating up Democrats who voted to be impeached, but his Monday schedule shows that he is running the government. After meeting the governors, he will speak to the families of the mass shooting victims out of the camera. Then he travels to New Hampshire to gather before Tuesday’s preliminary round.

The President has insisted that his acquittal in the Senate is a complete justification, although some Republican senators said they thought the President’s behavior was wrong or inappropriate.

Mr. Trump is expected to win New Hampshire with ease. His only challengers in the poll are former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Congressman Joe Walsh, who has already abandoned the race.

Advertisement