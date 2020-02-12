Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 11:33 AM EST
/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 11:33 am EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
WEDNESDAY:
Enjoy
the sun today! It’s been a few days since we saw it. Heights will reach
the mid to upper 30s.
Another
A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region
from tonight late in the Thursday with snow and maybe a little a
Winter mix on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:
It stays
quiet until about 10 or 11 p.m. This is the time when snow moves from a wet storm
comes to the northeast.
There
It is still somewhat uncertain how this storm will affect the CNY
in relation to the type of precipitation. But we are more confident that the snow / rain
Cutoff remains south of Syracuse, closer to the RT. 20 corridor. This
The ongoing trend puts Syracuse in a colder and snowier solution.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
– After 10 Wednesday evening snow develops from south to north.
– precipitation
Late Wednesday night through Thursday there will likely be mostly snow.
– Heaviest
Rain falls late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.
-Donnerstagmorgen
Commuting is affected. Plan additional time.
– Snow tapers
There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little
light winter mixture, which could cause ice glazing at certain points.
– snow
Accumulations will likely range from 3 to 6 inches for most.
– This storm is going
We don’t produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.
THE END OF THE WEEK:
Again,
it gets very cold and stormy in the wake of this system to top it off
Valentine’s Day week. There will be some with the colder air
Limited lake effect snow around Thursday night through Friday south and southeast
from Lake Ontario. Friday’s highs will only be teenage with wind showers
or sometimes below zero!