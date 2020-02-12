Advertisement

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 5:21 AM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 5:21 a.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Advertisement

Early morning

Sea effect snow tapers and gives way to some sun! The heights reach the middle

until the upper 30s.

Another

A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region

from tonight late in the Thursday with snow and maybe a little a

Winter mix on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

It will

Start quietly Wednesday night, but after 10 or 11 Wednesday night through Thursday

For central New York, things will change when a moisture-laden storm moves

in the northeast. There is still a bit of uncertainty about how this storm will end

will affect the CNY in terms of rainfall type. The trail of the storm

will ultimately dictate what we see, but the latest trend is storming

Track a little further south, therefore a slightly colder solution and above all snow

for the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– After 10 Wednesday evening snow develops from south to north.

– precipitation

Late Wednesday night through Thursday there will likely be mostly snow

– Heaviest

Rain falls late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

– Snow tapers

There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little

light winter mixture, which could cause ice glazing at certain points.

– snow

Accumulations will likely range from 3 to 6 inches for most.

– This storm is going

We don’t produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.

THE END OF THE WEEK:

Again,

it gets very cold and stormy in the wake of this system to top it off

Valentine’s Day week. There will be some with the colder air

Limited lake effect snow around Thursday night through Friday south and southeast

from Lake Ontario. Friday’s highs will only be teenage with wind showers

or sometimes below zero!

Stay

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team will keep you informed of news about this storm.

Advertisement