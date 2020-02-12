Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 5:21 AM EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
WEDNESDAY:
Early morning
Sea effect snow tapers and gives way to some sun! The heights reach the middle
until the upper 30s.
Another
A larger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region
from tonight late in the Thursday with snow and maybe a little a
Winter mix on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:
It will
Start quietly Wednesday night, but after 10 or 11 Wednesday night through Thursday
For central New York, things will change when a moisture-laden storm moves
in the northeast. There is still a bit of uncertainty about how this storm will end
will affect the CNY in terms of rainfall type. The trail of the storm
will ultimately dictate what we see, but the latest trend is storming
Track a little further south, therefore a slightly colder solution and above all snow
for the area.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
– After 10 Wednesday evening snow develops from south to north.
– precipitation
Late Wednesday night through Thursday there will likely be mostly snow
– Heaviest
Rain falls late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.
– Snow tapers
There are occasional snow showers from mid to late Thursday morning and it can mix a little
light winter mixture, which could cause ice glazing at certain points.
– snow
Accumulations will likely range from 3 to 6 inches for most.
– This storm is going
We don’t produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.
THE END OF THE WEEK:
Again,
it gets very cold and stormy in the wake of this system to top it off
Valentine’s Day week. There will be some with the colder air
Limited lake effect snow around Thursday night through Friday south and southeast
from Lake Ontario. Friday’s highs will only be teenage with wind showers
or sometimes below zero!
Stay
The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team will keep you informed of news about this storm.