Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:19 AM EST
/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 6:00 a.m.EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
FRIDAY:
Another stronger
The storm system took shape in the early years
Friday. This more intense storm will
intensify quickly when it goes east of CNY through East NY / West New
England during the day Friday.
The
Counter-clockwise winds around the bottom bring colder air back to the bottom
central New York through a strengthening northwest wind. This means that it is raining or mixed
If the precipitation falls on waking up, it changes again to moderate to heavy snowfall
for everyone until morning. Before from a tenth to
Up to a quarter of an inch more ice accumulation may be possible
is likely to cause difficult trips, especially at higher altitudes.
We continue
to keep an eye on the exact course of this strong storm
determine how much precipitation / snow we see in CNY. The latest guide is now
Suggest another snow of at least 4 to 8 inches for everyone on site
higher amounts around Syracuse during the day Friday up to a foot or so.
snow
Prices on Friday mornings after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon,
could reach 2+ inches per hour with maybe even a little thunder snow! travel
will likely become difficult once the switch to snow in the morning occurs
All day Friday. When you need to be in the middle
give yourself plenty of extra time during the day.
While
The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon and at night
In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets
will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some
The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
It will be
stormy and very cold Friday evening with snow that is slowly tapering to swirl later
Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches
Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer
smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.