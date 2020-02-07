Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:19 AM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Another stronger

The storm system took shape in the early years

Friday. This more intense storm will

intensify quickly when it goes east of CNY through East NY / West New

England during the day Friday.

The

Counter-clockwise winds around the bottom bring colder air back to the bottom

central New York through a strengthening northwest wind. This means that it is raining or mixed

If the precipitation falls on waking up, it changes again to moderate to heavy snowfall

for everyone until morning. Before from a tenth to

Up to a quarter of an inch more ice accumulation may be possible

is likely to cause difficult trips, especially at higher altitudes.

We continue

to keep an eye on the exact course of this strong storm

determine how much precipitation / snow we see in CNY. The latest guide is now

Suggest another snow of at least 4 to 8 inches for everyone on site

higher amounts around Syracuse during the day Friday up to a foot or so.

snow

Prices on Friday mornings after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon,

could reach 2+ inches per hour with maybe even a little thunder snow! travel

will likely become difficult once the switch to snow in the morning occurs

All day Friday. When you need to be in the middle

give yourself plenty of extra time during the day.

While

The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon and at night

In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets

will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some

The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be

stormy and very cold Friday evening with snow that is slowly tapering to swirl later

Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches

Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer

smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.

