Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 11:25 pm EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 11:25 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

BED-Friday:

Advertisement

Another stronger

The storm system is taking shape

Carolinas / Virginias tonight. The more

intense storm will quickly intensify as it passes east of CNY

East NY / West New England during the day Friday.

The

Counter-clockwise winds around the bottom bring colder air back to the bottom

Central New York on an intensifying northwest wind on Friday. This means that it is raining or mixed

The rainfall that falls tonight will change again to moderate to heavy snowfall

The timeframe for early to mid Friday mornings.

We are

Still keeping an eye on what this strong storm looks like

determines how much precipitation / snow we see in CNY. The latest guide is now

Suggest another snow of at least 4 to 8 inches for everyone on site

higher amounts up to a foot or so around Syracuse north and west during the day

Friday. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch more ice

Accumulation is also possible tonight through Friday morning, which will likely result

tricky trip, especially in the late Thursday evening nearby and northwest of Syracuse.

snow

Prices at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon

Reach 2+ inches an hour with maybe a little thunder snow! Will travel

is likely to be difficult once the transition to snow is done correctly in the morning

through much of the day Friday. When you need to be out in the middle of the night

Give yourself plenty of time during the day.

While

The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon

In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets

will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some

The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be

stormy and very cold Friday evening with snow that is slowly tapering to swirl later

Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches

Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer

smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.

Advertisement