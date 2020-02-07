Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 11:25 pm EST
/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 11:25 p.m. EST
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
BED-Friday:
Another stronger
The storm system is taking shape
Carolinas / Virginias tonight. The more
intense storm will quickly intensify as it passes east of CNY
East NY / West New England during the day Friday.
The
Counter-clockwise winds around the bottom bring colder air back to the bottom
Central New York on an intensifying northwest wind on Friday. This means that it is raining or mixed
The rainfall that falls tonight will change again to moderate to heavy snowfall
The timeframe for early to mid Friday mornings.
We are
Still keeping an eye on what this strong storm looks like
determines how much precipitation / snow we see in CNY. The latest guide is now
Suggest another snow of at least 4 to 8 inches for everyone on site
higher amounts up to a foot or so around Syracuse north and west during the day
Friday. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch more ice
Accumulation is also possible tonight through Friday morning, which will likely result
tricky trip, especially in the late Thursday evening nearby and northwest of Syracuse.
snow
Prices at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 a.m. until early afternoon
Reach 2+ inches an hour with maybe a little thunder snow! Will travel
is likely to be difficult once the transition to snow is done correctly in the morning
through much of the day Friday. When you need to be out in the middle of the night
Give yourself plenty of time during the day.
While
The snow will gradually taper to light snow later in the afternoon
In the evening the wind increases and the temperatures drop in the 20s. streets
will likely be snowy and slippery during the day Friday and some
The blowing and hustle and bustle on Friday afternoon and at night also does not help the plow teams.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
It will be
stormy and very cold Friday evening with snow that is slowly tapering to swirl later
Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches
Snow is expected at night and the roads stay at least a little longer
smooth. Lows will be in the low teens.