MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Insiders say that Trump is upset about seeing Bloomberg’s ads on TV

Bloomberg has spent more than $ 250 million on advertisements so far

Trump increases his attacks on Bloomberg and even mocks his height

For those working on President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the volatility of the Democrats’ nomination process has so far been seen as a good omen. But there are signs that the president is increasingly worried about the aggressive advertising spending of the campaign by former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg.

A Politico report shows that Bloomberg’s advertising flare – which has already spent more than $ 250 million in spending on his campaign for the Democratic nomination – may come under the skin of Trump. According to insiders, Trump spends much of his day watching news programs, and it is during these shows that Bloomberg’s commercials often appear. An insider said that since January, the president has focused primarily on the former mayor, often discussing Bloomberg’s growing campaign staff and advertising spend.

In particular, both men went head-to-head earlier this month when they each spend $ 10 million on advertising time during the Super Bowl.

Some of those who spoke with Politico said that Trump is paying more and more attention to Bloomberg, not because he is worried about him as a political opponent, but because “he is very reactive to what he sees (on TV) and the fact that Bloomberg advertisements are everywhere. “

Another insider said that Bloomberg’s huge campaign spending, which is completely out of his own pocket, worries Trump “for obvious reasons.”

Trump was reportedly particularly unhappy after his former naval secretary Richard Spencer announced his support for Bloomberg last Friday. In his statement of approval, Spencer said that Bloomberg would listen to and respect his military staff as he would restore the reputation of the United States around the world, a clear investigation into Trump’s foreign policy.

However, Trump’s fixation on Bloomberg has not remained private, as the president has hopefully stepped up his attacks on the presidential one. On Twitter and in interviews, Trump recently mocked Bloomberg by calling him “Mini Mike” and suggested that he should stand on a box if he qualified for the next democratic debate. Bloomberg is 5 feet and 8 inches high.

The President’s concerns about Bloomberg may also be due in part to recent changes to the debate rules introduced by the Democratic National Committee, whereby candidates are no longer required to meet a fundraising threshold to participate – eliminating the earlier barrier for the participation of Bloomberg is removed because it is fully financed from own resources. He will still have to achieve at least 10 percent in national polls, which he has not done yet.

Michael Bloomberg (L) says he is a much more successful businessman than fellow New York billionaire Donald Trump Photo: AFP / KENA BETANCUR

