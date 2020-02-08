Advertisement

Waterford

0-8

–

2-3

Wexford

A difficult win for Wexford in the stormy Dungarvan, which leaves the Waterford home team behind in this NFL Division 4 game.

Both teams struggled with the terrible conditions, with Waterford starting with a point from Darragh Corcoran. Wexford goalkeeper Ivan Meegan pointed to two free spots. Waterford’s Conor Murray responded from the game.

Advertisement

In the tenth minute a good pass from Glen Malone Ben Brosnan prevailed and he ended the corner of the net: 1-2 to 0-2. Jason’s curry and Gleeson interfered with Murray to tie it up five minutes before the break.

Wexford’s Niall Hughes restored Wexford’s lead almost immediately, and the guests took advantage of the advantage 1: 3 to 0: 5.

Waterford lost Corey Kennedy to sin before the break and the guests used Niall Hughes’ goal on restart, which greatly improved conditions.

Wexford’s scorer Brosnan was ahead in the 52nd minute.

Corcoran hit another Waterford point in the 57th minute and made it 2-3 to 0-6. Niall Hughes was sentenced to sin five minutes later, but Waterford was unable to capitalize.

Murray made it 2-3 to 0-7 on 66 minutes and Curry added another free one in added time, but Wexford held out.

Goalscorers for Waterford: C. Murray (0-3); D. Corcoran, J. Curry (exempt) (0-2); J. Gleeson (0-1).

Goal scorers for Wexford: N. Hughes (1-1); B. Brosnan (1-0); I. Meegan (0-2, exempt);

WATER FORD: P. Hunt, DO Cathasaigh, B. Looby, R. Flynn, D. Corcoran, S. O’Donovan, D. Ryan, C. Kennedy, M. Kiely, D. Guiry, J. Curry, J. Gleeson C. Murray (c), B. Lynch, S. Curry.

Subs: D. Fitzgerald for Kiely (50); A. Jones for Looby (52); N. McSweeney for Gleeson (68); A. O’Sullivan for Flynn (72)

WEXFORD: I. Meegan M. O’Connor, G. Sheehan, S. Nolan, R. Devereux, B. Malone, C. Carty, E. Nolan, N. Hughes, G. Malone, J. Stafford, T. Byrne, M Rossiter, J. Bealin, B. Brosnan.

Subs: C. Devitt for Nolan (46); R. Crosbie for Byrne (61); E. Porter for Rossiter (65); R. Barron for Carty (70).

Referee: J. Ryan (Tipperary).

Advertisement