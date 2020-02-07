Advertisement

Additional guard at Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling stations.

New Delhi: The electoral authorities rely on technically sophisticated elements such as QR codes and mobile apps and have prepared for the elections for the 70-member assembly in Delhi on Saturday. They take strict security measures across the state capital and hold an additional vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive areas of polling stations.

Over 1.47 million voters are entitled to exercise their right to vote in the election campaign for the state capital. This is largely seen as a triangular struggle between the ruling AAP, a spirited congress and the opposition BJP, which campaigned very aggressively before the elections.

Advertisement

Given the continuing anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has placed all five polling stations in the area under the “critical” category, and confidence-building measures are constantly being taken to reassure voters.

Delhi’s election manager (CEO), Ranbir Singh, affirmed that the area is under strict surveillance and that there are no obstacles in areas where polling activities are carried out, so voters have no problems.

“A total of 1.47.86.382 people are eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, in which 2.32.815 people are in the age group of 18 to 19 year olds. Voters in different categories include men (81.05, 235), women (66.80, 277), service voters (11.608), third-sex voters (869), and seniors (80 years and older) (2.04.830). ” Official.

In addition to an additional stand, there are 13,750 polling stations at 2,689 locations throughout Delhi.

“With regard to critical polling stations, there are 516 locations and 3,704 stands in this category,” said Singh.

There are 672 candidates for the 70 seats in the assembly. Strict security measures have been taken throughout the capital, and police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

The special representative of the police (secret service), Praveer Ranjan, had previously announced that 190 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed as part of the security measures.

This is almost four times the number of CAPF employees who were deployed during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In addition to the security of the police, polling stations in the critical category are protected by paramilitaries. The activities are monitored by webcasting.

The police and voting machines are “particularly vigilant” and assess the situation across the national capital, Ranjan added.

Security guards guarded strong rooms where EVMs were kept. The electoral staff brought EVMs and other election material to the stands under strict supervision in all constituencies.

“The 2020 polls in Delhi will be technically focused and will make greater use of technological elements such as mobile apps, QR codes and the social media interface to improve the experience of all categories of voters before the poll or on election day. We’re trying to make the best of it, ”added a survey official.

end of

Advertisement