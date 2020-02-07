Advertisement

From chasing another Fitzgibbon Cup final to continuing the third level competitions, there’s a lot that will test the spirit of Mary Immaculate College manager Jamie Wall.

Limerick College will contest a fourth Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final in five years on Saturday afternoon, an indicator of how far Mary I has got since her days in the second-rate Ryan Cup at the beginning of the last decade.

The winners of the semi-final double pack on Saturday at the DCU sports ground will meet in the deciding game on Wednesday. The 2020 edition of the Fitzgibbon Cup ends almost two weeks earlier than twelve months ago. This year’s competition was also much earlier than in previous years because the first round was held on January 12th.

Advertisement

Wall is not a fan of the new schedule that GAA’s top brasses generally want to consolidate at the annual convention later this month. He is concerned that those holding the levers of power are blind to the role of ATMs – and their importance – in third-level institutions across the country.

“Personally, I think you got it wrong because [the schedule] was just a little too tight. The Sigerson was over last week. It is a terrible shame if a competition of such a high level is literally run to expire. There are definitely enough weeks there, you just need a little give and take. With all of this, however, we have to step back and ask what is best for the players.

“One argument that is being made is that the general public is not interested in third-level games. This is completely wrong because there were hundreds in the quarter-finals against UL last week and not all of them were students. However, I would also like to point this out that the number of spectators is largely irrelevant, because if we go down the path that only matters to the public, we will not give up the club games for a long time, as this obviously lies between the individual countries has a larger following.

“For me it is what GAA is all about? What is the real purpose of it? Is the purpose just to be an entertainment industry like the Premier League or should it be a community outlet for people because if you Immerse yourself in the colleges that GAA really is, it’s a company. If you enjoy dancing, join the dance company. And if hurling and soccer are your thing, join the GAA club at college. “

Wall believes the third-level GAA clubs provide a valuable support system for young people that should be preserved and protected and not eroded to the point where they are at risk.

“College is the first time in your life that you move away from home for most people. These clubs and associations offer you a support system in which you can meet 30 or 40 other boys who also have this hobby at once.

“This idea that we shouldn’t let Inter County players [third level] play while they are still amateurs and as long as they want to play the games should make it easier for them because the bottom line is that these are still 19, 20, and 21 years of age finding their way around the world and possibly moving to a new city like me nine years ago, two to three hours away from home. They also need a support system, a social platform.

“The GAA was a big deal for me when I moved to Limerick from home. It really helps you find your way in this new environment and it has helped me to graduate. For me, that’s the real purpose of colleges GAA.

“In any college, I can never get rid of the importance of GAA on a much larger scale than the actual trophy page. Personal development and the holistic side of it are much more important. I am really worried that if we continue as we do we will lose it and that will be the big loss. Obviously, the quality of the competitions will be a huge loss if they are ever lost. Hopefully not. A much greater loss, however, would be the impact that third-level GAA as a whole actually has on the lives of a terrible, terrible amount of people. “

Advertisement