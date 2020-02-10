Advertisement

George Conway, husband of President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, writes that Trump may need to be charged a second time in response to the alleged layoff of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s alleged NSC leak detector. Conway’s Washington Post comment was released just five days after the U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump of two impeachment cases.

From the Washington Post:

With essentially no pretext for why he was doing so, the President cheekily retaliated on Friday against two witnesses who had given truthful statements in Parliament’s impeachment investigation. He fired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. And he also fired a third man, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Windman, just because he was the brother of the first. Trump essentially admitted his counter-motive on Saturday when he tweeted that he had partially fired Vindman for “misrepresenting the content of my” perfect “calls”.

If it was a criminal investigation and Alexander Vindman and Sondland testified before a large jury, this Friday night massacre could have been a crime. At the very least, it shouldn’t be contestable: if Richard M. Nixon should be indicted for silencing money for witnesses, and Trump himself was actually indicted for ordering refusals of house summons, then there should be no doubt that witnesses will do so Being Punished Submitting subpoenas and making truthful statements about the president’s misconduct should also result in a serious crime or offense.

But it’s really not about that one day or that one tremendous act. It’s about who Trump is, who he has always been and who he will always be. It’s about the total disproportion between the man and the office he holds.

