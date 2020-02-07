Advertisement

There is nothing more fun than a few questions for the ‘Mr. & Madam ‘game. For the uninitiated, it is a quiz that asks couples to remember important facts about each other and to test their compatibility. As you can imagine, there is a lot of hilarity when lovers mix up milestones and favorite colors (or can’t remember).

In collaboration with Pandora – and just in time for Valentine’s Day – we did exactly that. Our victims? Sarah and Matt, who have been together for just over five years and are engaged to two. How will they do it? Let’s say that Matt should check Sarah’s wish list before February 14 …

Although the Feast of St. Valentine is not everyone’s cup of tea, we think it is the perfect excuse to tell someone that you love him, whether that happy person is a family member, best friend, roommate or the most important person in your life – you!

Further on our Valentine’s edition of Mr. & Mrs. Quiz. You may even feel a little warm and fuzzy afterwards.

Going out or staying in?

Best vacation together?

What is her favorite gift?

What is his favorite type of gift?

Who is more romantic?

Ideal Valentine’s Day date?

Which three words would you use to describe your relationship?

What were their / your exact words when you / they suggested?

Where was your first kiss?

How did they do it? A decent 5.5 / 9!

Here is a little gift feeling to mark your fifth Valentine’s Day together …

You can’t go wrong with Valentine’s Day hearts … these studs look great on Sarah!

This solitaire ring says it all. Perfect for stacking or solo carrying.

Share a special message of love with this charm.

This charm bracelet is ready to be filled with beautiful memories for a year.

Stay close to your loved ones by wearing their initials with yours.

This entry is in paid partnership with Pandora.

Design: Emma Muro / BDG.

