The GPA quickly responded to GAA director Tom Ryan’s claims that the increasing cost of preparing teams between counties was “unsustainable.”

The GAA financial report for 2019 described the 12% increase in team costs last year as “alarming” and rose to EUR 30 million.

However, a powerful GPA statement has expressed disappointment with this display, suggesting that keeping “the players down so they feel happy to be involved in the games” is a trick.

After reaffirming its determination to “deliver a modern form of sustainable amateurism,” the GPA added, “It is disappointing for our members that the Inter County game, to which they devote 31 hours of their time each week, is proud is represent their counties, is presented again as the problem child of the GAA.

Far from being a problem child, Inter-County games and the players who make them the spectacle they are still the jewel in the crown of the GAA.

“Given the record-breaking revenue of EUR 73.9 million for 2019 (plus 16%), which is mainly and predominantly generated from the games between the counties, it is disappointing to see that these are the so-called intolerable costs for the Games between counties that have such a share in the attention of ATMs.

“Instead, we should celebrate the games between the counties for the success story that they are. The resources that our members generate enable the GAA to be the fantastic community and club-based organization that it is. “

The GAA accounts report that 84 cents per € 1 of revenue are reinvested across the association, and the GPA statement indicates that approximately 90% of this revenue is generated from the game between the counties.

“49% by gate revenue, 27% by commercial revenue (sponsorship and media), 14% by sales from Croke Park. All of this is due to the Inter County Games.

“Our Inter County games are the source of revenue that the GAA can use to compete for rugby, football and other sports for the hearts and minds of the Irish public. Our Inter County Games are the flagship advertising and development tools that GAA uses in the news and with journalists, experts, administrators, trainers, physiotherapists and all other professionals who work in jobs within the Inter County Games, stays up to date. Our Inter County games enable the GAA to be on the field and financially successful.

“We saw this trick of painting inter-county games in a negative light that consistently serves to keep players down and make them feel lucky to be involved in the games. Make no mistake, past and present players are proud to represent their counties at the highest level, but the GAA is also lucky that those players who give so much of themselves often do so to their own disadvantage they can generate the income that keeps the club afloat. ”

The declaration also highlights the broader contribution of Gaelic actors to the domestic economy.

In addition, inter-county games not only generate revenue for GAA, but also have a massive impact on the Irish economy.

“Inter-County games have a total economic impact of EUR 390 million per year, support 3,600 jobs and directly contribute over EUR 40 million to the state treasury. This is at a time when many of our players can hardly make ends meet and in many cases not.

“We believe that the role of Inter County games and our players in the overall health of GAA needs to be recognized, as evidenced in the annual report.

We hope that all past and present Inter County players are proud of their role in the success of the GAA and that all aspiring young players are motivated to play their part in continuing this legacy.

In a more conciliatory remark, the GPA declaration undertakes to “keep the dialogue lines on the ATM open”.

“Your annual report is a comprehensive and thought-provoking document and we urge everyone who is interested in Gaelic games, especially our members, to give it due due consideration.

“In the past six months, the GPA has spoken about the need to work towards a modern form of sustainable amateurism where our members can find a balance between their playful, personal and professional lives. We have done this both in public with the media and privately in our ongoing meetings with GAA and other stakeholders.

“We welcome the fact that this type of language is reflected in the comment from GAA Director General Tom Ryan. Providing a modern form of sustainable amateurism will be a key tenet of our new strategic plan that is nearing completion. There will be differences in how this sustainability looks for the players and for the GAA, but we will work on behalf of the players to find the balance they want.

“We also recognize the Director General’s constructive comments on the ongoing negotiations between the GPA and the GAA. We will keep the dialogue with the GAA open in this regard as we work towards a new agreement for our members. “