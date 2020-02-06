Advertisement

The Iowa Democrat Party on Thursday apparently rejected a request from Democrat National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez to revise his caucus amid growing concerns about the accuracy of his late results.

“If a presidential campaign in line with the Iowa delegate selection plan calls for a reprint, the internally displaced is prepared,” said Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, in a statement.

“This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic Caucus, and we strive to ensure that the results accurately reflect the preference of the Iowans,” he added.

The previous day, Perez had asked democratic officials to regain the caucus vote.

“Enough is enough. Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegates’ selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to start a new campaign immediately” Perez tweeted.

His request came after the New York Times reported that the results released on Wednesday were subject to errors and inconsistencies. “In some cases, the voting results don’t add up. In other regions, the wrong number of delegates for certain candidates is displayed. And, at least in some cases, the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party do not match those reported by the counties, ”the Times said.

Price denied that the technical difficulties with an app with shady results – created by a company called “Shadow, Inc.” with connections to Silicon Valley rulers and democratic activists – affected the balance sheet. “Throughout the process of capturing results records, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to correct these errors immediately,” he said. “The IDP is nearing completion of the collection of redundant materials from all 1,756 counties, including the collection of hand materials from all 99 boroughs that are kept safe in Des Moines.”

On Thursday morning, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg had a narrow lead over Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The candidates received 26.2 percent and 26 percent of the votes. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took third place with 18.2 percent, ex-president Joe Biden fourth with 15.8 percent. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) finished fifth with 12.2 percent. Such numbers represent 97 percent of the votes cast.

The caucus crisis was an embarrassing turn after Democrats campaigned for Iowa for months to gain clarity in a messed up 2020 field. Instead, the Caucus Day ended after seven rounds of discussion, nearly $ 1 billion across the country, and a year of political jockeys with no winners and no official results.

Sanders, who camped in New Hampshire, declared a “strong win” for his campaign and described the management of the Iowa Democrat Party as a “bitch” that was “extremely unfair” to the candidates and their supporters.

“I feel really bad for the people of Iowa,” said Sanders, who added that “it was outrage that they were so unprepared.”

Iowa was the first competition in a peak season that spanned all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and ended at the July convention.

The problem started with an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to tabulate the results of the competition. The app was introduced shortly before the start of caucussing and was not rigorously tested.

The problems worsened when the phone lines blocked the results and many callers were put on hold for hours to report the results. Party officials said the backlog was exacerbated by calls from people across the country who had accessed the number and intended to disrupt the process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

