Since her star turn in 2015’s Broadway revival of The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo has been a mainstay on the red carpet and has preferred a risky beauty and eye-catching ball gowns. Sunday night will not be her first time at the Oscars – she sang at the Governors Ball after the 2017 ceremony – but it will be the first time she has been nominated and an artist during the broadcast. Since she is someone who is prepared for the spotlight, there is no doubt that she will wear something incredible.

Over the past two weeks, Erivo has given us an Oscar preview at many events, giving preference to all-over patterns, the colors of the 70s living room and striking accessories such as large glasses and thigh-high boots. She was wearing a bulky Valentino dress on the stage of the Grammy, so big that it’s a miracle that her co-presenter, Keith Urban, has not stumbled on it. Upon receiving the Songwriters Hall of Fame Oscar nominated, she wore a burnt orange song from Missoni, and at Alfre WoodardIt is Sistahs Soiree, they were go-go boots and grandma glasses. During the Oscar-nominated lunch, she put on a psychedelic green coat from Louis Vuitton with matching cat eyeglasses, making her the most striking thing in the room.

It proves that she dresses for more informal events as if she is ready for a larger red carpet. “If I left it to Cynthia, she would be 24/7 in one of those feathery looks from Valentino couture,” her stylist, Jason Bolden Vogue said. “She is wearing the highest heels and largest dresses without hesitation. Yet there are times when it should be practical. “He told him to focus on her function during the performance.

Fortunately, because Erivo is both an artist and a nominee in two categories, we will probably see her in different ways on Sunday. Bolden’s Instagram gave a useful clue about what is coming. In a Thursday night story, he shared an image of a fitting that the actor showed in a dress with a blue pattern, intricate beads, in a way similar to what she was wearing recently, but much more luxurious.

The road to the Oscars is long, but it gives Hollywood a reason to celebrate itself, and when it comes to the red carpet during the awards season, no one has had as much fun as Erivo. In the most basic style, style is about someone’s appearance that reflects his interior, and the appearance of Erivo perfectly captures this. It is impossible to look at her and not want to party.

