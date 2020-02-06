Advertisement

The former director of the Mississippi Welfare Service was arrested along with five others for allegedly participating in an effort to embezzle millions of dollars in public money from a family support program.

According to the New York Times, the office of the auditor, Shad White, accused John Davis, the former director of human resources in Mississippi (DHS), of intending to steal millions from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Davis was indicted alongside former DHS employee Latimer Smith and others, including senior executives at a community education center. The Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC )’s owner and director, Nancy New and MCEC’s deputy director, Zach New, were joined by Anne McGrew, an accountant for the center, and another co-worker, Brett DiBiase, son of the wrestling legend ” The Million, “arrested Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and a former pro wrestler.

Investigators said the group used several approaches to raise money from the initiative and defraud taxpayers.

In a statement released by WLBT 3, White said: “The funds illegally raised in this case should help the poorest of us.”

Instead, however, he said that “they were taken in by a group of influential people for their own benefit and the program is massive. It ends today.”

In a statement sent to Newsweek, the Mississippi Human Resources Department said it was more than aware of the investigation.

“MDHS reported the information that initiated the investigation to the former governor Phil Bryant’s office in June 2019,” the department said. “This report ultimately led to today’s arrests.”

MDHS also thanked the State Investigators’ Office for their efforts to complete the investigation. “We look forward to reaching a final settlement through the judicial system.”

"The funds raised illegally in this case should help the poorest of us," said Shad White, an accountant.

Spencer Platt / Getty

According to the Times, White had investigated him eight months before the charges were brought.

In a statement, White said that he “didn’t care how politically connected” those involved in the case were.

“You have no right to treat taxpayers’ money as your own or to lie to taxpayers about what you do with that money,” he said. “Others who do this are advised that this will not be tolerated now.”

Newsweek has asked the State Auditor’s Office for an opinion.

