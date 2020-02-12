Members of the film and fashion industry pay tribute to the designer Wendell Rodricks, who died in Goa on Wednesday at the age of 59. “So shocked to hear that? What? How? “Actor Neha Dhupia wrote on Twitter.

The singer Sona Mohapatra went to Twitter and wrote: “NO. @ Wendellrodricks. I’m trying to call you Pick up. “Actor Poonam Dhillon wrote:” Very sad to learn that designer @Wendellrodricks has passed away. Not only was he a talented designer, he always generously contributed to good causes when the opportunity arose. I personally know this when he contributed clothing to @maddadthehelpinghand. Condolences to family and friends. “

The actress Pooja Bedi shared a picture of Wendell and wrote: “To my dearest @ Wendellrodricks @ jeromegoa. It is far too early to say goodbye … Cheers to a delightful, talented, positive and loving person who really lived life on his own terms !!! I’ll miss you.”

Model and actress Rachel White wrote: “Incredible! For the man who showed us how less is more! You were a class of your own in everything you did. Rest in peace @Wendellrodricks. “

Smriti Irani, cabinet minister of the Union for Textiles and Women’s and Children’s Development, wrote: “Shocked by the premature death of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s best-known designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. “

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa. It is far too early to say goodbye … Cheers to a delightful, talented, positive and loving person who really lived life on his own terms !!! I will miss U 😪 #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI

– Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets), February 12, 2020

NO. @ Wendellrodricks

I’m trying to call you Pick up.

– SONA (@sonamohapatra), February 12, 2020

Very sad to learn how Designer @Wendellrodricks died. Not only was he a talented designer, he always generously contributed to good causes when the opportunity arose. I personally know that he contributed clothes to @maddadthehelpinghand. Condolences to family and friends

– Poonam Dhillon @ ੴ (@poonamdhillon) February 12, 2020

Incredible ! For the man who showed us how less is more! You were a class of your own in everything you did. Rest in peace @Wendellrodricks ✊🏾

– Rachel White (@whitespeaking), February 12, 2020

Really sad about the death of Wendell Rodricks fashion designer activist, a son of Goa and a wonderful person

– Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani), February 12, 2020

Shocked by the premature death of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s best-known designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏

– Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani), February 12, 2020

Rodricks recently made headlines after his comments that Priyanka Chopra was too old to wear certain types of clothing met with mixed reactions.

Rodricks was one of the first Indians to appear openly gay in the early 2000s. He commented on various topics, including the rights of the LGBTQ community, and it was only in 2018 that he asked leaders of the Catholic Church to help the LGBTQ community, their families and friends, and to bring them closer to the Church.

Filmmaker Onir, himself an advocate of gay rights, wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the sudden death of my friend @Wendellrodricks. Too bad that this happened when he wanted to open his dream project … the costume museum in Goa. Loving and warm … will always appreciate the week I spend with him in Goa this November. “

Shocked by the sudden death of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will really miss him. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1aEAbMzyMS

– Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar), February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the sudden death of my friend @Wendellrodricks. Too bad that this happened when he wanted to open his dream project … the costume museum in Goa. Loving and warm .. will always appreciate the week I spend with him in Goa this November. pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ

– Onir (@IamOnir), February 12, 2020

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, director of Wendell in the film Fashion, wrote: “Shocked by the sudden death of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We will really miss him. REST IN PEACE.”

It’s extremely painful to lose one of the best designers and people in our industry @ Wendellrodricks. #rip #wendell. Her legacy will be remembered by #Goa and the entire fashion fraternity. Bless from our entire family god. @ANI @timesofindia @FeminaIndia @VOGUEIndia pic.twitter.com/9iuycS0kMY

– Shaina NC (@ShainaNC), February 12, 2020

What!!!! OH MY GOD!!!! It’s just shocking and so sad 😢😢

RIP @Wendellrodricks https://t.co/xsBoLbCoAI

– Shruti Seth (@SethShruti), February 12, 2020

Fashion designer and BJP spokeswoman Shaina NC wrote on Twitter: “It is extremely painful to lose one of the best designers and people in our industry @ Wendellrodricks. #rip #wendell. Your legacy will be remembered by everyone from #Goa and the entire fashion brotherhood … bless our entire family god. “

Very admired and in awe of his work before I understood anything about style and clothing design. Rest in peace. Condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. The fashion world has lost a cornerstone today … # RIPWendellRodricks https://t.co/5GUetNcNV0

– Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial), February 12, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken. Way too young to go like that. I just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks

– Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan), February 12, 2020

Actor Shruti Seth wrote: “What !!!! OH MY GOD!!!! It’s just shocking and so sad. RIP @ Wendellrodricks. “Soni Razdan wrote on Twitter:” Shocked and heartbroken. Way too young to go like that. I just can’t believe it. “Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote:” Very much admired and impressed by his work, even before I understood anything about style and clothing design. Rest in peace. Condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. The fashion world has lost a cornerstone today … # RIPWendellRodricks. “

The writer Shobhaa De went to Instagram and wrote: “The baton was passed on graciously. The label will live on … Farewell, Wendell … always true to your heart. “

Designer Ashley Rebello wrote in his Instagram post: “One of the nicest people I knew, his joie de vivre and his love for food and life was overwhelming, it is not lost that he is no longer, this is one of the dearest memories, that I had with him on his boat and house in Goa the last time I met him, you will always be missed if you rest in peace. “

Follow @htshowbiz for more