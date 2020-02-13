Celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodrigues was buried on Thursday evening in a solemn ceremony attended by friends, relatives and acquaintances, including representatives of the Goa political class, the fashion industry and Bollywood.

The 59-year-old Rodricks, who died on Wednesday evening after a short illness, was buried in his home village of Colvale in North Goa. The renowned fashion designer settled in Colvale after a career that led him in the fashion industry around the world and made a name for himself in India.

Rodricks is survived by his partner Jerome Marrel and his three brothers, whom he remembered for his down-to-earth nature, his love for the environment and his art with fabrics that offered a “taste of heaven”.

Among those present at the funeral were Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, Goa’s opposition leader Digambar Kamat, industrialist Shrinivas Dempo, representatives of the fashion and film industry, and his close friends, villagers and well-wishers. Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant also paid tribute to Rodricks.

“He was a very dear friend of mine, very helpful. One of the nicest people I’ve met in my life. His love for Goa was on a different level. I miss him very much, ”said Arshad Warsi, adding that over the years he had built a strong bond with Wendell and visited him every time he came to Goa.

Rodricks was honored all day after the news of his sudden death came late Wednesday evening.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of the world-famous fashion designer and a niz Goenkar Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks. His exemplary work has left indelible marks in the fashion world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may God comfort them in this hour of need, ”tweeted Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

In addition to fashion, Rodrick’s legacy will serve the causes, especially the environmental issues for which he has provided support. As early as 2012, Rodricks, who ran a boutique at the Goa Marriott Resort, closed the boutique after the Shah Commission reported on mining. The owners of the hotel – the Salgaocars – also remained among Goa’s miners, who were accused of illegal mining and counted as his friends.

“He was open, happy and yet firm when it came to destroying environmental and cultural trees. Wendell was noisily at the forefront of our fight against the felling of centuries-old cultural trees in Guirim and Colvale. We didn’t just lose a friend, we lost a good person who truly cares about Goa, ”said Avertino Miranda, the organizer of the Goa Green Brigade, an environmental activist group.

Rodricks, who was about to open a museum at his headquarters, had tweeted pictures of fine work at the Moda Goa Museum just over a week ago, which was to be inaugurated. Rodricks has written several books on fashion with a special focus on historical fashion, including The Green Room, Moda Goa, and Poskem, a novel based on the life of ‘Poskem’ or adoptive children in Goa, who were often adopted by rich noble families, just to serve in the household.