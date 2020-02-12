Advertisement

File image from Wendell Rodricks | Facebook: @ wendell.rodricks

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Panaji: Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday in his residence in the village of Colvale in Goa, a police officer said.

Advertisement

The deputy chief of Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai, confirmed the death of Rodricks.

“The cause of death is being investigated and a police team has rushed to his home to investigate,” he said.

Rodricks, a Padma Shri award winner, was also an author, environmentalist, and gay rights activist.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, “Very saddened by the sudden death of my very good friend and designer Wendell Rodricks. His excellent work and skills are irreplaceable and are always appreciated. “

“We will really miss him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, ”added Rane in the tweet.

Also read: I remember Homai Vyarawalla, a self-taught brand photographer who made her own rules

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement