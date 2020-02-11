Advertisement

The royal team of Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge seems to be ready to win their royal fans. The “Fab Four”, as they called it, broke up, leaving many wondering what was happening behind the scenes to cause the break. A royal expert believes that the Fab Four was a mistake from the start.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Was the Fab Four a mistake?

Prince Harry and Meghan worked with Prince William and Kate to work with The Royal Foundation on goals that mattered to them. The team initially seemed destined for great things, but when the couples split the families, the Fab Four was dissolved.

“It was probably a mistake to think that the in-laws would want to be so close,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, and added, “Disconnecting it was so public. Every step: not living next to you, but somewhere want an office otherwise. There was an independent office, but the decision was Buckingham Palace. “

He continued: “Then, of course, the Sussex to launch them

own foundation. And of course you have all the rumors about the

Duchesses cannot hurry, the brothers cannot hurry. That was given

credibility through Harry’s comments. “

Fitzwilliams, when asked if the Fab Four was a bad idea

was doomed from the beginning, explained: “It did, perhaps because they were

such different characters. “

He added: “Maybe because their future was so different. there is

no doubt that this was a PR idea. You can now read in the only meeting that we have

saw things that people didn’t see then. “

Was the feud of Prince Harry and Prince William part of the reason for the split?

Rumors circulated that a gap between the brothers combined with Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the family contributed as part of why the Fab Four decided to separate. “When Meghan became a member, this was the feeling of” oh this is the new fabulous four, “Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills told Sky News.” There was a real sense of excitement, but I think you’ve seen that last year these are two brothers who take different paths. “

She continued: “With Meghan she was a woman who already had it

built her own brand, built her own image. That’s why I think you have it now

with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex is that they know they have it

this enormous international influence and they want to use that. “

Prince Harry and Meghan abandoned their royal duties

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plan to “take a step back” from their royal duties, with an Instagram post that stated: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year make a progressive new role within this institution at the start of carving.We plan to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen “

Queen Elizabeth approved their plan, but compromises were made for their freedom: Prince Harry and Meghan had to give up their HRH titles and any public funding.

