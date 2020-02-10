Advertisement

B.C. Attorney General David Eby is the Minister responsible for ICBC.

When budget deficits hit the billion-dollar mark, British Columbia’s auto insurer ICBC hit a critical point.

There are only two ways forward to fix what the Attorney General of BC memorably calls “dumpster fire”. Either implement fundamental cost control reforms or pass on the higher costs as dramatically higher insurance premiums. The BC government chose to introduce a no-fault system that cuts costs by avoiding costly litigation.

ICBC and the provincial government introduced significant changes in 2019. Since April, everyone involved in an accident has received an improved accident pension, while pain and suffering payments for minor injuries are limited to $ 5,500. The use of experts in minor bodily harm trials has been limited and minor claims up to $ 50,000 are being negotiated by Civil Resolution Tribunals. Since September, insurance rates have also better reflected mileage. Bad drivers pay more and good drivers pay less. The new system also takes into account whether a car is being driven by more than one family member.

The 2019 reforms showed positive results, but did not go far enough. Important elements were asked in court to reverse them. The main cause of the accelerating cost spiral is BC’s controversial system for settling accidental damage through legal proceedings.

There are three main cost drivers for car insurance: accident frequency, damage frequency and damage costs. Accident rates have risen slightly in recent years. However, the frequency of damage is increasing and the cost of claiming damages is increasing. The average housing for minor physical injuries has quadrupled in the past 15 years. The legal process has also consumed more and more resources.

An astonishing quarter of ICBC’s expenses come from legal expenses – about a billion dollars. This is money that does not go to the injured who most need help.

Nursing care insurance eliminates costly, slow and inaccurate litigation. The focus is on restoring health and ensuring that the injured receive help during their recovery process. The need is determined by medical professionals, similar to what WorksafeBC provides for work accidents. The services are immediately available without legal disputes.

Court decisions are also inaccurate because they do not allow an injured person’s health to change over time. Thanks to long-term care insurance, the system can concentrate generously on those who need it most when they need it. The money saved can be used to expand care and relaxation services.

Litigation lawyers will lose most under the new system because their lucrative business model is at risk. Your fees are 20 to 30 percent of each bill and amount to hundreds of millions of dollars each year. The trial lawyers have become victims of their own success. By convincing the courts to award more and more generous prizes, they have started the spiral of costs.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec already have variants of a care-based insurance model, and they have some of the lowest car insurance rates in Canada. B.C. will join these provinces knowing that long-term care insurance works very well – as long as insurance premiums accurately reflect who is a risky driver and who is not.

Public car insurance in B.C. is about to conclude a new social contract that focuses on the care of the injured. Physicians can focus on treating injuries rather than providing expert advice, and injuries can focus on their treatment and recovery rather than making legal claims.

British Colombians will be better off and car insurance will remain affordable.

Werner Antweiler is an associate professor at the Sauder School of Business at UBC.

