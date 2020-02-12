Advertisement

February 11, 2020 4:28 pm

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 4:28 pm

Advertisement

Photos courtesy of the Adam England family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington – West Valley High School is asking students and employees to wear a blue dress on Wednesday in honor of a Central Valley student who died of a car accident earlier this week.

According to the Idaho police, 16-year-old Adam England drove I-90 near Post Falls during a violent snow storm when he lost control of his car. He was standing in front of his Subaru when a jeep hit him, hit England and threw him off the road.

England received life support and was eventually relocated to the Harborview Medical Center, where he died early Monday.

READ: HS student from Central Valley dies of injuries that occurred when I-90 crashed

WVHS asked his classmates and the English family to wear the colors of the Central Valley and meet at the Commons on Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. to take a photo.

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fwestvalleyhighschoolspokane%2Fposts%2F2262721980498113&width=500" width="500" height="671" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement