The notoriously homophobic Westboro Baptist Church tried to argue with an LGBT-inclusive university, but the students didn’t get any of it.

The Phelps Family Church, also known as “the most hated family in America,” hosted anti-LGBT + protests at several locations in Los Angeles on Monday.

Their goals included the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC), which provoked the church with their “sinful” measures to involve LGBT people.

“Things are taught here: in the churches, in schools … and it has been completely handed over to sodomy, fornication and adultery,” said the oldest of the church, Sam Phelps-Roper, to the Daily Trojan.

“All of these things have normalized, starting in schools, starting in churches, and it’s shameful.”

But the students were prepared for it. The six members of the Westboro Baptist Church were far more numerous than 50 students and staff who worked to reject their homophobic hatred.

They lined the streets of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue with fluttering Pride flags, rainbow clothing and signs that read “Love not hate” and “God loves”.

Steven Vargas of the Queer & Ally Student Assembly led demonstrators in chants of “Love Trumps Hate” and “Homophobia has go”, followed by gospel parodies of Macklemore’s “Same Love” and Hayley Kiyoko’s “Girls Like Girls” that provided the lyrics with replaced Bible verses and homophobic bows.

“It’s great to see all members of the LGBTQ community come together for something we all have to work for,” said Vargas.

“When we are in our own hometown or wherever we grew up, it is only we and we are alone. To stand up to the kind of hatred we have lived through as a community throughout our lives is very powerful. “

Counter-protests at several high schools in the area also attracted dozens of students, as the younger generation offered unified resistance.

Westboro Church brought her ugliness to my daughter’s high school this morning. These children (and employees) had none of it. #proudmama #loveislove 🌈 pic.twitter.com/5OB6o7ybIn

– Beth (@bethatmama), February 10, 2020

