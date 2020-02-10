Advertisement

MACOMB, IL (AP) –

The art of cannabis growing will become a minor at Western Illinois University in the fall, school officials said on Monday.

The Macomb University School of Agriculture acts according to stakeholders who were voiced in such a class before marijuana became legal for adults in January. The cannabis production minor requires 18 to 19 credit hours with additional study credits offered by the Life Sciences Department in West Illinois.

The director of the agricultural school, Andy Baker, says the faculty members are still working on partnerships with hemp producers and those in the recreational and medical marijuana industry.

“There are certainly enough hemp producers in the state that can give students experience in the field,” Baker said. “There will be some options and we are still developing these relationships.”

According to Bakers, he expects a class size of 20 to 30 students, adding that the Illinois Department of Agriculture doesn’t just have a new cannabis regulation office that grows marijuana. This means that there will be new employment opportunities in the state.

Government marijuana recreational sales in Illinois were close to $ 40 million in the first month, according to government officials.

