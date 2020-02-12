Western Union (WU) – Get Report stocks sent out an SOS after the money transfer company missed Wall Street’s earnings forecasts, but analysts took advantage of some positive news in the results.

The company’s shares in Denver fell 8.2% to $ 25.93 in the last check, making them the worst performers of the S&P 500.

Mark Palmer, an analyst at BTIG, said in a message to customers that Western Union’s loss of income was mitigated by management’s adjusted earnings forecasts for 2020, which centered on estimates.

Palmer, who confirmed his buy recommendation, said his $ 31 price target for Western Union was based on his part-total valuation, “which we separately valued the company’s traditional money transfer business and its fast-growing digital business.”

Western Union reported earnings of 38 cents per share in the fourth quarter, 23% less than a year earlier, and missed the fact-set forecast of 43 cents by a consensus analyst.

The company had quarterly sales of $ 1.31 billion, down 6.7 percent from a year earlier, and missed Wall Street’s $ 1.32 billion call.

“It is important that we have started implementing a number of initiatives from our new strategy and productivity program. We are starting 2020 with good momentum to achieve the 2022 targets set on our September Investors Day,” said CEO Hikmet Ersek in a statement.

In addition, Western Union confirmed its three-year financial targets, including an operating margin of around 23% in 2022 and a low double-digit earnings per share, which will increase the annual growth rate for the three years to 2022.

For 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $ 1.95 and $ 2.05. This is a range from a flat to a low single-digit decline, mainly due to the divestment of Speedpay, the domestic bill payment business, in May.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane raised his price target from $ 25 to $ 28 when he found greater confidence in the company’s three-year margin performance.

Despite what he called the “somewhat softer quarter,” Keane said that overall digital money sales increased 25% and the company’s three-year outlook remained unchanged.

James Friedman, analyst at Susquehanna, who reaffirmed a neutral rating and a target price of $ 26, said the modest pressure on sales was due to weaker transaction growth. This was partially offset by price increases in the quarter, he said.

“So we ask ourselves: are the price increases that Western Union has implemented either offensive or defensive?” he asked. “And could it cost them long-term market shares?”