Two consecutive western riots are likely to bring snow in the western Himalayas and rain or hail to the northwestern plains this week, including northern Punjab, northern Haryana, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh, the weather department said.

In its Sunday Bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that a western disturbance that has triggered cyclonic circulation across Iran and its neighborhood will hit the northern plains with extreme intensity from January 13.

“Under his influence (the Western disorder), it is very likely that there will be fairly widespread rainfall in the western Himalayan region on January 12th and 13th, with some severe to very severe falls on January 13th. Thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and lightning strikes, can also occur in places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 13, ”the bulletin said.

According to the IMD, hail and thunderstorms can also be expected on January 13 via northern Punjab, northern Haryana and northern Uttar Pradesh. Soon after, another western disturbance will likely hit the western Himalayan region and northern plains on January 15, with the highest rainfall expected on January 16.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to rise next week due to moisture ingress and cloudiness, IMD scientists said. “We also expect light rain over Delhi on Monday. The wind speed is moderate between 15 and 20 km / h. We expect another drizzle on January 15th, followed by moderate rain on January 16th, ”said Kuldeep Shrivastava, director of the regional weather forecast center.

“Both the high and low temperatures in Delhi will rise for two reasons: moist south-west winds from the Arabian Sea and cloud formation related to the WD,” added Shrivastava.

Next week, the minimum temperature is likely to rise 4 degrees Celsius, which is 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature will likely be normal or a little lower than normal next week. In Delhi, the minimum temperature on Sunday was 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this season, and the maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

“When it is cloudy and moisture penetrates, the night temperature rises. There is no drop in the minimum temperature as we keep experiencing western unrest, ”said K Sathi Devi, director of the National Weather Forecast Center.

By the 16th of January, four riots will be observed in the west in January, including the two riots that are approaching.

The first brought rain and snowfall to northwest India between January 1-3 and the next on January 8th rain and snow, including some spells in Delhi, traps long-wave radiation, making the nights warmer.

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 348 in the “very bad” category on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

