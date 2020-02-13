CALGARY –

A WestJet flight en route to London was forced to return to Calgary airport on Wednesday evening due to landing gear problems.

The incident occurred shortly after the flight left at 8:21 PM.

WestJet said in an e-mail statement: “Due to a problem with the landing gear door, WestJet flight 1 from Calgary to Gatwick, with 305 guests on board, decided to perform an air reversal shortly after departure tonight. The aircraft is expected to have a normal landing around 10 p.m. “

It added that the airline was in the process of defining the “recalculation plan” to help passengers on their way “safely as quickly as possible.”

The flight landed safely shortly after 10 p.m. and according to a text message from CTV Calgary’s Joelle Tomlinson, who was a passenger on the flight, everyone had to stay on the flight while refueling. with the expectation that it would take off later on Wednesday evening.

When asked if there had been scary moments, Tomlinson texted: “I wouldn’t say scary moments, but I heard some kind of rattling? I don’t think something is locked or maybe something is loose?”

She added that “there are a lot of upset people on board whose journey has been affected. We have to stay on board for the next 30 minutes. I’m glad everyone’s fine too. It was a weird situation.”

