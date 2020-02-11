Advertisement

Chic and strong, Siba, the standard black poodle, only eats chicken – no meat, no vegetables, not even turkey. That became a problem when dog handler Crystal Murray-Clas found none on Monday at the Westminster Kennel Club Show.

So this prim and the right poodle chewed on the best their people could find – a fast food treat that turned out to be the perfect fuel for their last show.

Siba, a standard poodle, is groomed before attending the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Advertisement

Wong Maye-E / AP

“Usually it’s all about the chicken,” said Murray-Clas.

After lunch on grilled chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonald’s, Siba won the non-sports group at Madison Square Garden, one of four dogs, on Monday evening to qualify for the best show final ring. Bono, the Havanese, took over the toy group, Bourbon, the Whippet, was named top dog, and Conrad, the Shetland Shepherd, won the shepherd.

The Toy Group winner, a Havanese named Bono, will be judged at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2020 in Madison Square Garden in New York, the United States, on February 10, 2020.

CARLO ALLEGRI / REUTERS

The winners of the other three groups – and the best of the show – will be crowned in the garden on Tuesday evening.

As a finalist in the dog show with 2,630 entries, Siba has made a name for itself with an extremely worthy performance. The 3 1/2 year old made a pose and waited for the judge to start. She fixed her feet and pointed up with her perfectly cut head. She strutted confidently across the green carpet without losing a hair on her carefully cut coat.

A whippet called Bourbon is targeted at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2020 in Madison Square Garden in New York City, the United States, on February 10, 2020.

CARLO ALLEGRI / REUTERS

“She knows she is special,” said Murray-Clas. “I think everything she does shows that.”

Sometimes Siba is a princess and not always so elegant. She lives with Murray-Clas and loves her unfortunate 2-year-old son. When Siba is not on show, she is happiest walking around the fields near Murray-Clas’ house in Hanover, Pennsylvania and feeling mud in her house.

She’ll have plenty of time if she withdraws from shows after this week.

A Shetland Shepherd named Conrad is carried into the ring at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2020 in Madison Square Garden in New York, the United States, on February 10, 2020.

CARLO ALLEGRI / REUTERS

“You would never know that she is a show dog,” said Murray-Clas.

Going out as a top dog will not be easy.

Bourbon, for example, comes from a first-class litter. Her brother Whiskey won the National Dog Show 2018 and was a favorite here last year – until Bourbon angered her cuddly friend in the breed competition.

Photos from the Westminster Dog Show 2020

43 photos

Whiskey stayed at home this year, making bourbon a better way to breed. The 4-year-old, who is colored more like a pale Scotsman than an amber Kentucky schnapps, could be the first whippet since 1964 to be called America’s Best Dog.

As strong as a shot like any other, she won a race record of 73 best-in-show bands last year.

“I can’t even believe it,” said handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey.

Then there’s Bono, the rock star that his U2 namesake would suggest. The crowd played slow motion on the video boards in the garden – a striking highlight, alongside Bono’s exaggerated mustache. They roared in agreement when he was named best in the group.

When Bono won the breed competition on Monday, he was immediately swamped by trained dog show judges eager to inspect the excellent example of the Cuba National Dog.

“He wants to be out there,” said Taffe McFadden. “And he makes people look at him.”

Suitable for Bono: The 3-year-old still has not found what he is looking for.

He was named the best dog in the country last year, but he still has to win the top prize at the two most canceled shows on the racetrack. He was second at King the Wire Fox Terrier in Westminster last year and second behind Thor the Bulldog at the National Thanksgiving Dog Show.

Bono has 90 best-in-show wins and McFadden hopes for 100 before the dog retires. In any case, you can expect a comfortable life as a McFadden’s pet.

“He’s sleeping on my bed,” she said. “And he loves my cats. This is more than my husband.”

Even without ribbons, some other dogs emerged as big winners on Monday.

Relic was the first azawakh to strut on the garden floor. The West African Greyhound – built a bit like a thin Greyhound – made its Westminster debut for this year’s show.

And a bit of drama from last year’s show was solved when it was Colton, the Schipperke’s turn. After winning a spot in the last ring of seven in 2019, Colton was banned from the best show due to a conflict of interest involving the senior judge.

This time he was greeted with great applause. The black lap dog pranced proudly when it was his turn.

Advertisement