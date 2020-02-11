Advertisement

Siba, the standard poodle, was awarded “Best in Show” at the Westminster Kennel Club. The perfectly prepared and balanced black poodle won the title at the 144th edition of the competition, despite the crowd’s support for a golden retriever named Daniel.

Bourbon the Whippet finished second. Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland Shepherd, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the Wire Fox Terrier were also in the Best of Seven final in Madison Square Garden.

“It’s an absolute thrill,” said Vinny’s handler Robert Carusi.

Vinny is the latest in a long line of wire fox terriers that have been successful at the nation’s leading dog show. The breed has won more Westminster “Best in Show” victories than any other. A Wire Fox Terrier named King only won last year.

But poodles also did well at the fair. Siba is the tenth poodle to be named the American leader.

