Wet and windy weather is in store for the Hawaiian islands today, along with high surf – as well as snow for Haleakala and Big Isle peaks.

The National Weather Service has issued a whole series of advice that this morning warns of possible flooding, together with strong winds and high waves while a low-pressure system continues towards the islands.

>> Flood advice remains in force until noon for the Oahu and 1 p.m. for Molokai after radar earlier in the morning indicated moderate to heavy showers that repeatedly came in from the northwest, with very poor visibility.

>> A warning for high surfing is also in force for the north and west oriented coasts of islands from Niihau to Maui, and the west coast of the island of Hawaii until 06.00 on Tuesday.

Weather officials say that the combination of long-lasting, northwest swelling and powerful northwest winds will bring large and dangerous waves to most north and west coasts today and tonight. They warn that the combination “is likely to lead to significant beach erosion, exceeding vulnerable low-lying coastal roads, and waves in north and west-oriented ports such as Haleiwa and Waianae.”

The surf is expected to reach 20 to 30 feet along the north and west coasts of Kauai County and the north coast of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf will be 12 to 20 feet along the west coast of Oahu and Molokai.

Surfing on the west coast of the island of Hawaii will last up to 8 to 12 feet tonight, and then continue until Tuesday.

“Large, breaking surf, considerable shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very dangerous,” officials from high-alert warning areas said. “Anyone who enters the water can suffer serious injury or death.”

>> Wind advice for islands of Niihau and lower altitudes of Maui and Hawaii remains in force until 6 p.m. This evening. Northwestern winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of more than 50 mph are expected. The strongest winds will be near mountains, holes and where wind blows down from higher terrain.

>> Winter weather advice for Haleakala and Big Isle summits has been extended until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Weather officials say a short period of snow and freezing weather is expected today, which can accumulate on roads and structures. Extra snow of up to 2 inches, along with ice about a tenth of an inch, and gusts of wind as high as 120 mph mean slippery roads and limited visibility. In addition, there is a warning for strong winds for Haleakala until 12:00 and on Tuesdays for Big Isle peaks until 06:00.

In a tweet this morning, the National Park Service said that Haleakala Highway above Leleiwi Overlook has been temporarily closed due to icy road conditions. The top and the visitor center of the top are both closed until further notice.

The State Department of Land and Natural Resources also tweeted that Kalalau Trail in the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauai is closed today due to flood concerns.

At night, winds caused damage, bringing down trees that blocked highways and caused sporadic power outages in the state.

The highest winds during the night were clocked at the top of Mauna Kea, at 136 mph, followed by wind of 56 mph in Kuokala on Oahu and 53 mph on Barking Sands on Kauai.

The wind will linger longer on the peaks of Big Isle and the warning may need to be extended until tonight. The Wahiawa Botanical Garden will be closed until this afternoon, Honolulu officials said, to clean up fallen branches caused by night wind and rain.

Cool air continues to filter in behind the cold front. At various locations the dew points drop until the mid-1950s and the temperature drops to around 60 degrees. The nighttime temperatures dropped to 52 degrees Fahrenheit at Lihue Airport, 53 degrees at Wheeler Army Airfield at Oahu and 54 degrees at Kahului Airport.

Forecasters say showers’ showers will continue to move through the islands, but the low pressure area near the islands will weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing the wind to decrease.

