At least two dozen Wet’suwet’en employees will be on duty today when Coastal GasLink resumes pipeline work along the controversial Morice River Service Road in northern BC.

The move came when two legal challenges were initiated by pipeline opponents. One came from two hereditary chiefs of Wet’suwet who argued that the federal government’s approval of the Coastal GasLink pipeline was unconstitutional. The other came from protesters who contested the injunction to end the blockade of Vancouver Harbor earlier this week.

The pipeline is expected to pump natural gas from northeast BC. to the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat.

“This week, construction on the Wet’suwet’en area will resume and many members of the Wet’suwet’en community will resume work,” said Coastal GasLink, a Calgary TC Energy-owned statement. “Members of the Wet’suwet’en community will be heavily involved in the upcoming spring and summer construction programs and in the coming years as the project progresses.”

The Coastal GasLink construction site on the remote Morice River forest road southwest of Houston B.C. has become a focus of Canadian protests in the past two months.

What started as a local blockade by some Wet’suwet’en members – chiefly led by five of 13 Wet’suwet’en clan chiefs who spoke out against building the pipeline through their territory – has become blockades in Metro Vancouver , Victoria, expanded. Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. The chiefs are supported by groups against climate change, against capitalism and against poverty, and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the B.C. Green party.

The pipeline project is supported by five of six elected Wet’suwet’en band councilors, who represent a quarter of the B.C. First Nations bands that have signed letters of support for the pipeline in exchange for financial, employment and training benefits.

The company pledged $ 1 billion in benefits to First Nations on the 670 km route.

The five signatory bands that come under the Wet’suwet’en First Nation umbrella are Witset, Wet’suwet’en, Skin Tyee, Nee-Tahi-Buhn and Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake Band).

Troy Young is a Witset member whose family business has a number of contracts with Coastal GasLink for clearing and road construction. His grandmother was an inherited landlady.

“The people of Canada have the right to protest. It is a democracy. It is unfortunate that they protest and only half of the story is told, ”Young told Postmedia News.

“I don’t think the elected councils get a fair vote on this matter. My discussions show that the elected leaders realize that family employment can be a multi-generational gain. People who work on a pipeline, can send their children to school to offer better opportunities in the future. The elected leaders want to break the bondage of poverty in our communities. “

The 22,000 square kilometer range of the Wet’suwet’en is home to five clans, with 13 houses operated among these clans (some clans have three houses, others two). Each house has a heir and wing chief.

As the controversy surrounding the pipeline protests deepened, the differences between the wet’suwet’s and the opponents deepened. According to a report in Aboriginal news source APTN, a letter was sent to those involved in the conflict calling for a rare meeting of all clans.

Andrew George – wing manager of the Grizzly House – told APTN: “What is happening now does not reflect the true governance of the Wet’suwet’en on both sides. We fear that something bad could happen.”

Coastal GasLink said it will “double efforts to work with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en and with the Unist’ot’en ​​in search of a peaceful, long-term solution that benefits the Wet’suwet’en coming. “

Unist’ot’en is one of the three houses of the Gilseyhu or Bull Frog clan.

Wet’suwet’en First Nation bands contacted by Postmedia News said they were preparing a joint press release to renew the pipeline work and would not comment on it at this time.

