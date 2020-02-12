Police officers stand on the street after clearing the intersection of demonstrators who blocked entry to the port during a solidarity demonstration with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who opposed the construction of a gas pipeline through their traditional areas in Vancouver Monday, October 10 February 2020.

DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Pipeline protesters who camped overnight at a busy intersection in Vancouver have moved to downtown Vancouver on Granville Street.

Hundreds of followers of the Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs fighting a pipeline in northern BC marched downtown early Wednesday and stopped at the 600 block of Granville Street near the Coastal GasLink offices.

Vancouver police say no arrests have taken place, but traffic on Granville Street is affected.

By Tuesday afternoon, the demonstrators had formed a circle on Broadway and Cambie that blocked traffic during the evening commute. They moved out of the area just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said the police will continue to monitor the demonstrators as they march downtown and inform the public of traffic incidents on the VPD social media websites.

The protest is in solidarity with Wet’suwet’s hereditary chiefs, who are fighting to stop the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northwest BC.

Vancouver police arrested 43 people on Monday for blocking access to the Vancouver harbor despite an injunction. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority applied for the injunction so that port operations in Vancouver and Delta could resume.

All 43 people were released on condition that the order was followed.

According to Delta police, 14 people were arrested on the Deltaport Way dam on Monday.

