A United Nations torture expert said he was “really outraged” about the persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when speakers at an event in London’s Frontline Cub this week threatened the case should be seen as an “attack on all journalists”.

Assange, 48, was in H.M. Belmarsh prison since last April when he was imprisoned under political asylum after seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy. He faces up to 175 years in prison in the United States on charges under the Espionage Act.

In the Frontline Club, he attracted a largely likeable crowd on Tuesday, especially after a former British secret service chief withdrew at the last minute.

What’s up with Julian Assange?

