A United Nations torture expert said he was “really outraged” about the persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when speakers at an event in London’s Frontline Cub this week threatened the case should be seen as an “attack on all journalists”.

Assange, 48, was in H.M. Belmarsh prison since last April when he was imprisoned under political asylum after seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy. He faces up to 175 years in prison in the United States on charges under the Espionage Act.

In the Frontline Club, he attracted a largely likeable crowd on Tuesday, especially after a former British secret service chief withdrew at the last minute.

What’s up with Julian Assange?

The lecture, which took place according to the Chatham house rule, promised a “sober” discussion of the legal dispute without resorting to political mudslinging or conspiracy theory. Is that even possible?

And although it wasn’t always balanced, it never developed into a full WikiLeaks fan club.

There was little talk of Russian hackers, deceased employees of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or suspicious return channels with right-wing figureheads in this crowded room.

However, the panel largely agreed, including experienced journalist Peter Oborne, charismatic lawyer Clive Stafford Smith, and Professor Nils Melzer, special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

“Unfortunately, the judiciary in this country has proven unwilling or unable to guarantee a proper trial in this case,” said Prof. Melzer, claiming Assange had symptoms that appeared to be consistent with psychological torture. “I think this case is in the hands of the public.”

The discussion focused on the glory years: the video “Collateral Murder”, which made headlines worldwide, the publication of military protocols from Afghanistan and Iraq, the large supply of diplomatic cables and the documentary treasure about Guantanamo Bay prisoners.

It was not a surprise. After all, this is the WikiLeaks era in 2010-2011 when the United States decided to mention in its 18-letter indictment that it had accused Assange of “one of the greatest compromises on classified information in US history” to have.

WikiLeaks was another beast in those days, fueled by chaotic energy and with a feeling of unpredictability. Now that Assange and his one-time source Chelsea Manning are in prison, there is a different, more defensive atmosphere around the leaky organization.

Manning was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 35 years in a military prison in August 2013. However, President Barack Obama granted her grace in January 2017. She was sent back to prison last year after refusing to testify before a large jury in the WikiLeaks case.

The criminal prosecution of Assange, who was sentenced to 50 weeks’ imprisonment last May for allegedly being bailed in 2012, led to a sharp reprimand from a panelist against freedom. “

“I fully accept the need for state secrets,” said the spokesman. “I’m pretty old-fashioned in this regard. The problem is that if you put someone in jail for the rest of their lives, or even put them in jail for releasing diplomatic cables … that’s an attack on all journalists.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Assange of partnering with Manning to obtain secret documents. The leaks included 800 investigative reports for inmates in Guantanamo Bay and 250,000 cables from the State Department. There was no denying that all the files were correct.

“Assange’s actions risked serious damage to the national security of the United States in favor of our opponents and threatened the unedited human sources with serious physical harm and / or arbitrary detention,” said the DoJ media release.

Melzer, who had agreed to be cited, referred to alleged military abuse, including the famous video that shows the murder of two Reuters journalists, and was clearly one of the most convincing proponents of WikiLeaks on the small stage. “What about the war crimes?” he said.

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gather to demonstrate their solidarity before his expected appearance by video link on June 14th, 2019 in front of Westminster Magistrates Court in London, England.

Leon Neal / Getty

“We live in a time when our own war crimes are no longer being prosecuted,” he said.

“175 years for what they accuse Mr. Assange of, it is certainly not violence, certainly not genocide, certainly not a massacre of the civilian population or torture, and people accused of genocide in The Hague will be 35 or 45 years old I’m really outraged. “

“Whatever we accuse Mr. Assange of, he has a right to defend himself, but his lawyers keep complaining about not having enough access to him. Nothing is being done to remedy the situation,” Melzer added.

Melzer is also Chairman of Human Rights at the Geneva Academy for International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights and Professor of International Law at the University of Glasgow. He said he would not take up the case at first and feared that he would be manipulated, but was politically alerted to the fact

A representative from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said to the audience, “Is Assange a journalist?” Be still irrelevant.

He said: “What we need to focus on is the enormity of the unprecedented legal means being used against him. The use of these means will have a terrifying effect on journalism.

“If we do not assert ourselves on this occasion, if we do not point out how monstrous this behavior is, it will really dampen journalism not only in this country, but around the world.”

The argument was made earlier. If the US government is looking for WikiLeaks to deal with state secrets, what prevents them from looking for the New York Times at some point? The US has its own stance on the matter and it will be unwanted news for supporters.

“Julian Assange is not a journalist,” deputy attorney general for national security John C. Demers said in a statement last May. “This was evident from the entirety of his conduct, which was alleged in the prosecution – i.e. his conspiracy with a security check holder and his support in the acquisition of classified information and his publication of the names of human sources.”

WikiLeaks representative Joseph Farrell denied that the organization released information without editorial attention, and some known examples were the fault of others.

“Every sixth document has been held back by Afghan publications,” Farrell claimed. He said WikiLeaks spent nine months correcting the release of diplomatic cables and was forced to release them early after a journalist revealed a password that protected the cache.

No known representatives of the British or American government were present at the Frontline Club this week. Sometimes this balance would have been desirable, as one panelist repeatedly indicated. The event organizers suggested that Chatham House – where the event was originally supposed to take place – had “cold feet” due to the sensitive issue.

A spokesman for Chatham House told Newsweek that it was a breach of contract.

One explanation was: “As with all external bookings, the contract made it clear that there should be no implications for the fact that it was a Chatham House event or that we approved it.

“Inconsistencies between what they sent us as an invitation and the actually used invitations unfortunately caused us to cancel the booking for breach of contract. This was a contractual decision and was not made based on the subject matter.”

For now, delivery threatens. WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, 57, said that after hearing Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month, the hearings would take longer than expected.

“We learned … they don’t consider foreigners to be first-time users,” he said. “Let it take effect for a second. At the same time, the US government is chasing journalists around the world, claiming they have extraterritorial reach. They have decided that all foreign journalists have no protection … it’s not about Julian Assange. ” It’s about freedom of the press. “

Assange’s extradition hearing will begin on February 24th at Woolwich Crown Court in London. It will take about a week and a short break before it will take three weeks again on May 18th.

The Home Office previously denied claims by the U.N. Arbitrary Detention Working Group (WGAD) that Assange’s prison sentence violated his human rights.

“The UK government maintains close working relationships with the UK authorities and is committed to upholding the rule of law,” the government said. “The conviction is a matter for our independent judges, who take the full facts of each case into account. The law gives the convicts the right to appeal.”

The then Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, signed the U.S. extradition request in June 2019 and said he wanted to “ensure justice at all times,” the BBC reported at the time.

“I think if you leave it to the judiciary (extradition is inevitable),” Melzer said to Newsweek after the conversation. “However, I have to say that I have a little hope in the UK that the High Court judges are so concerned about the impact on their reputation that this could have a decision against it. But me think that is very unlikely. “

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court in a security car after being convicted on May 1, 2019 in London, England.

Jack Taylor / Getty

