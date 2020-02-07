Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key season 1. One of the main characters in Locke & Key is Keyhouse Manor itself, the ancestral home of the Locke family where magic keys and doors abound. The show is just as much about figuring out what all the keys do as about trying to keep the keys out of the hands of Dodge. And since season 1 ends with the demons’ enemy of the Locke children (unknowingly) still alive, it is more important than ever that they find out how to use the keys – and ideally find some more.

The show does not delve much into the history of the keys, but the Locke & Key: Clockworks comic explains that the keys were made by Benjamin Locke during the Revolutionary War. The keys are made from “Whispering Iron”, a metallic substance that the demons change as they pass through the Black Door (the Omega Key) but do not immediately possess a human host.

In total, more than 30 keys have been introduced in the comics, each with their own unique ability. In an interview with Syfy, Joe’s comic author Joe Hill said that “the show and the comic are almost like a DNA helix” and that the Netflix series is “a gateway to a bigger story”. This means that fans of the comics can expect the show to know both the keys they are familiar with and those that are exclusive to the show. Here is an overview of those we have seen so far.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Echo Key

Although it is not mentioned much, the Echo Key is really the key that sets everything in motion, because it is the Dodge Echo that convinces Sam Lesser to photograph Rendell Locke three months before the start of the show. In Episode 9, Ellie tells the Locke children that her friend Lucas was possessed by Dodge after Rendell opened the Black Door in the 1980s and after the possessed Lucas murdered two of their friends, Rendell was forced to kill him.

Years later, Ellie is still deeply sad about Lucas, so she uses her Echo Key in the Wellhouse – the only place where the key works – to bring him back. Ellie believes that the Echo Key allows you to evoke an “echo” of a loved one by calling their name down, and hypothetically that’s what it does. The “Lucas” who answers, however, is still owned by Dodge, who is probably trapped in this universe as long as the Black Door is closed. Ellie realizes too late that the undead Echoes cannot be killed – normally not a problem if they only limit themselves to the Wellhouse, but a major problem after Dodge Bode fools to give them the Anywhere Key.

Key everywhere

With the Anywhere Key, given to Kinsey by Rendell in the form of a bracelet, Dodge can leave the Wellhouse without having to walk through the front door, which would have solved them.

The Anywhere Key is gold and has six connected rings. This allows a user to walk through a door anywhere in the world, as long as he has seen the front of it (in real life or through a photo) and as long as he has a keyhole.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Head key

The Head Key is a powerful key that goes in the neck. It can be used on its own or on others, and it allows the user to walk in the mind of whoever it is used for. Everyone’s “spiritual palace” looks different, but the strength lies in being able to repeat memories and even to remove memories (such as Duncan’s) or whole emotions (such as the fear of Kinsey). We even learn through Erin that it is possible to lock yourself in your own mind.

When the key is used, a second instance of the person who acts as a keyhole appears so that that person can act as a guide in his own mind. However, both their real body and the key are frozen and defenseless as this happens, making it a key that should not be used alone.

Mirror key

The Mirror Key is exclusive to the show per Syfy interview. When connected to a mirror, it displays a creepy valley version of the user who beckons them into the mirror. As the person walks in, they get trapped in “the prison of self”, a horror horror where it is impossible to see which way the exit is.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Matchstick Key

A very simple key that looks like a flame, the Matchstick key sets everything it touches on fire. This is the key that Mark uses to die from suicide at the opening moments of the show, because Ellie reveals that only Mark knew where all the hidden keys in Keyhouse are – meaning there are many more that the Locke children don’t have yet found it.

Identity key

A modernized form of the Gender Key in the comics, this key is inserted into the user’s chin so that they can change their physical appearance to anyone they want. We discover at the last moments of season 1 that Dodge uses this key to appear as the wife Dodge, teenager Lucas and Kinsey’s love interest Gabe.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Recovery key

This key only works in combination with the Mending Cabinet. Simply put, if you place a broken item in the recovery cabinet and lock it with the recovery key, the cabinet will return the object to the unbroken state.

We learn that this is a possibility that is fairly limited to inanimate objects only, because Nina tries to place Rendell’s ashes in the cupboard and nothing happens.

Music box key

This is a cute key that looks like musical notes and is actually pretty sinister. The Music Box Key only works with a specific music box, and once opened, the user can recommend everyone to do whatever they want. Kinsey uses this to fool Eden at school, but it is easy to see how someone can manipulate against his will to become a dangerous weapon – and there is a brief suggestion during that scene that the power itself becomes addictive as it gets more is used.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Tree of Jars Key

Although it is not confirmed what this key is actually called, it is unique to the show. It has the shape of a flower and when the Locke children use it on a tree, dozens of glowing pots are dug up, each with one of Duncan Locke’s missing childhood memories. It is not yet clear what the real forces are, because we can assume that not every tree has a lot of buried memories around it. It is possible that this is similar to the Plant Key of the comic, which once appeared in Locke & Key: Keys to the Kingdom and with which a user can operate vines and plants.

Ghost key

A key with a skull face, this is used in combination with the impressive Ghost Door. When unlocked, the user can walk through the door and become a ghost. The mind can fly but cannot interact with living things, making it very useful for gathering information. To return to their body, the user simply has to walk back through the same door.

The catch, as we see with Sam Lesser, is that the body must live to return to. If the body is dead or destroyed, the user is doomed to remain forever as a ghost trapped on the Keyhouse site.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Shadow key

When the carrier is placed in the Crown of Shadows, the carrier can control an army of shadows. They are unable to attack in the light, but they can swarm endlessly and also appear as a completely black copy of the wearer, which is how Dodge Bode cheats.

Omega Key

This is perhaps the most important key, because it is Benjamin Locke’s first to make it in 1775. It opens the giant Black Door in the Drowning Caves, a portal to another universe filled with demons called The Children of Leng. It’s not clear what else it can do but just open that door, but it’s of the utmost importance that the Lockes keep it out of Dodge’s hands – unless they want to fight an army of demons.

