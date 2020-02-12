Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar is delighted to be promoted to happiness, third place in New Hampshire, supported by both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. The Minnesota Democrat’s goal – just behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg and ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden – strengthens their political destiny and makes them a serious competitor in future primary competitions.

Her campaign exceeded the chances and gave her the opportunity to introduce herself to voters outside of New Hampshire.

“Hello, America. I’m Amy Klobuchar and I’m going to defeat Donald Trump,” said Klobuchar after running on stage in New Hampshire. “My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots to count, we have exceeded the chances every step of the way.”

The moderate democrat caught the attention of voters in the debates, particularly the Friday night debate in New Hampshire, which impressed experts and voters alike. She was also the first to speak during the Iowa Caucuses, a smart media move, while other candidates may have been waiting for the State party to publish any results during the night (it didn’t).

On Tuesday evening, Klobuchar praised their followers and thanked them for advancing their campaign.

“We love you New Hampshire!” Klobuchar said to an enthusiastic crowd. “Because of you, we’re bringing this campaign to Nevada. We’re going to South Carolina.”

During her speech, Klobuchar herself identified the coalition she believes can stand for a path to democratic nomination: “A movement of sacked Democrats, independent moderates, and Republicans who see the election as we do.” These are the voters, she suggested, who view the elections as “patriotism control” and “decency control”.

The Minnesota Senator received a boost from some specific groups in New Hampshire that she will continue to rely on in the coming states. According to survey data from CBS News, Klobuchar performed particularly well from the age of 65 and among university graduates. And she did particularly well with white college graduates.

It also gathered strong support from people who regularly attend church services. Klobuchar shared the moderate’s support with Buttigieg. The New Hampshire primary democratic voters who made their decision in the past few days helped make the difference for Klobuchar, as did those who included the recent debate in their decision at the polling station on Tuesday.

Klobuchar agreed in her message that she is a thoughtful, pragmatic presenter who can do things in Washington because that’s what she has already done in the Senate. On the way, she advertises her work on the corridor and is not afraid to defend herself against liberal measures like “Medicare for All”.

Since Friday’s debate, she has also mentioned that she was the only candidate who raised her hand when moderator George Stephanopoulos asked if anyone was concerned about having a democratic socialist – Sanders – at the top of the list.

So what’s next for Klobuchar? After the adrenaline rush in New Hampshire, she will soon employ more than 50 people in Nevada and hire people in the Super Tuesday states.

A campaign official said Klobuchar would “jump” into the states of Nevada, South Carolina, and Super Tuesday, such as Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Minnesota.

She plans to travel to Nevada on Thursday and then to the Super Tuesday states.

However, your way forward is not yet clear in all areas. Klobuchar is struggling with the support of black voters, a challenge that is yet to come in South Carolina. And she lacks the financial resources available to some other candidates, such as Bernie Sanders, who has consistently outwitted the rest of the democratic field.

Klobuchar struggled to a strong goal in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. But as the breed turns to larger and more diverse states, it still has a few battles ahead of it in its search for democratic nomination.

Kathryn Watson, Adam Brewster, Grace Segers and Musadiq Bidar contributed to this report.

