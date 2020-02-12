What are share buybacks and how should shareholders react when companies buy back shares – especially at an accelerated rate?

The definition is simple enough. For this reason, companies have to buy back shares of their own shares that have to be declared.

A share buyback is when a company does just that – buying back shares of its own share,

Public companies do this quite often. U.S. companies bought $ 710 billion of their own shares, which is a 15% decrease from 2018, according to Goldman Sachs (15).GS) – Get the report. Goldman Sachs reports that share buybacks are expected to decrease by a further 5% in 2020.

It is possible that US companies see the current bull market as excessive and are betting on a slowdown. After all, the main reason why a listed company makes share buybacks is because the company reduces the number of shares available, which not only triggers an increase in share prices, but also earnings per share for the company.

A brief history of share buybacks

Until 1982, the history of share buybacks was written by regulators who did not approve them and tried to prevent so-called “share manipulators” from using them. The fact is that stock buybacks were illegal in the decades prior to the go-go 1980s when stock buyback regulations were relaxed in 1982 by the United States regulators.

This move resulted from an amendment to Rule 10b-18 that resulted from the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and “provides issuers a” safe haven “from manipulation liability when they buy back their common stock on the market.”

When the SEC relaxed the rules on share buybacks, all bets were void as executives quickly realized that buying back shares in their company shares could increase the value of their company shares and EPS – both benchmark areas for C-level executives than that Year-end premiums were calculated and paid out.

Why companies buy back shares

However, companies have other overriding reasons for buying back shares.

It can strengthen trust in the company and its shares, If a company’s stock goes down in stock exchange trading, a stock buyback program can restore the value of the stock and, in turn, send a positive confidence signal to investors and possibly drive up share prices.

It can save money, Companies can also accelerate share buyback programs to save cash outflows and, consequently, keep dividend payments at the current level. Not only does this result in fewer dividends to be paid (as the company buys more of its own shares), it also enables the company to remain financially profitable when investing cash in share buyback programs.

balance benefits, Companies are also turning to share buybacks to further stabilize their financial prospects by reducing the number of financial assets on their own balance sheets. This provides a more positive picture of a company’s return on equity and return, which in turn improves a company’s financial performance and confidence in its stocks.

Strengthening employee compensation plans, Companies can also use share buybacks to retain top-notch corporate talent through stock compensation programs. By buying its own shares and passing them on to producers of high companies, the company keeps its best employees in-house. Employees who receive stock option benefits can sell their shares after a certain period of time at a rate based on the vested amount of their stock compensation benefits.

How share buybacks work

There are several ways companies can buy back shares.

Once a company decides to participate in a share buyback, it is usually put on board an investment bank to do the preparation, paperwork, and process of running a share buyback program.

The investment bank advises the company on the planning and the amount of capital it can use for its share buyback strategy.

The investment bank will also contact shareholders on behalf of the company to voluntarily return part of its shares to the company. Shareholders can determine how many shares they will make available for a buyback and choose an appropriate price range provided by the company’s financial managers.

A company wishing to buy back shares can also buy them from all shareholders on the open trading market. Here, a company only has to buy back its own shares from sellers at current market prices whenever they can and in any amount (subject to internal buyback limits).

In this scenario, companies trade on the same terms as all market investors, with no obvious outside benefits or special prices or discounts.

Disadvantages of share buyback programs

Shareholders generally tend to approve long-term share buybacks because they often result in higher share prices, a higher percentage of shares held (since buyback programs result in fewer shares held by shareholders), and the ability to defer capital gains taxes.

Shareholders are also likely to sleep better at night knowing that a company that can afford a significant share buyback campaign is unlikely to have any or no cash flow problems.

However, the share buyback program has the following disadvantages:

Possible top, Shareholders can view a share buyback program as a sign that the underlying share is maximum and there is no room for upward growth. Fair or unfair, there’s a great mood on Wall Street that corporate buybacks are triggered to artificially boost stock prices.

Priorities got out of hand. Shareholders may wonder if, at least in part, a share buyback program is being implemented to artificially increase corporate earnings and the share price of the share, both of which are linked to executive compensation. Playing with the stock price to increase a senior vice president’s bonus doesn’t go well with shareholders – if that is reality or at least perception.

Short-term profits annoy long-term shareholders. When an enterprise’s share buyback program is immediately notified, the underlying stock price often rises thanks to management’s money supply. However, a short-term upward move after a buyback announcement is likely to be short-lived, as the usual fundamentals that drive stock prices up (such as demand for a corporate product, strong gains, or a new merger) are in time.)

Controversy surrounding share buyback programs

With the loose rules for stock buyback guidelines, more and more companies are getting involved, and more and more buybacks.

According to the government, the number of share buybacks in the United States (in U.S. dollars) has increased from $ 6.6 billion in 1980 to approximately $ 200 billion in 2006. By 2019, that number had grown to about $ 1 trillion.

All of these buyback activities have sparked some controversy in regulatory and advocacy circles.

A source of irritation is when company executives receive their premiums earned from share buyback programs and the sale of company shares as quickly as possible. In the meantime, average investors buy into a stock that begins to fall as more insiders sell their stocks.

In 2017 and 2018, it was found that company insiders were twice as likely to sell shares immediately after a buyback announcement, according to the SEC. In addition, the price at which they sell their shares is five times the average selling price of the same share in buyback periods without shares.

In this regard, corporate share buyback programs have as many drawbacks as advantages, particularly in terms of the built-in advantages that corporate insiders have over the trading audience during buyback periods.

However, this does not prevent companies from getting involved in 2020 and beyond, even if speed slows – to the benefit of some and to the detriment of others.