Advertisement

After a season of fighting and division, the crew members of the Deck Deck are likely to regret a few. Although some crew members have one specific body that they want to be able to change, others are not even sure where to start. Their regret is too big.

Bravo questioned part of the crew about their greatest regret while they were preparing for the reunion. Some comments from the crew were surprising. “The biggest regret of the season is knocking on the door of Tanner for a slumber party,” revealed chef stew Kate Chastain in a digital Bravo original. “A few hairstyles too. I actually all loved it, I was just joking. “

Kevin Dobson, Ashton Pienaar, Kate Chastain, Simone Mashile | Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Advertisement

While Chastain kept her regret light, other crew members expressed some serious concerns about the toxic environment, and even regretted it.

They wished they were more vocal

Deckhand Rhylee Gerber shared in previous interviews that she wished she had not put so much effort into watering down her reactions. “I tried to water down a little this year,” she shared. “I am very self-conscious, I have to work on my delivery, but at the same time it didn’t matter with the crew I was dealing with. I regret that I got it.”

Stew Simone Mashile also wished she might have been more vocal. “My biggest regret of the season is probably not saying anything more,” Mashile admitted. “I try to make my voice heard more or to convey my opinion.”

These deckhands also had some regrets

Brian de Saint Pern’s deckhand regret focused on Courtney Skippon stew. “Probably crying Courtney,” he said. Skippon was upset a few times when the two forged a relationship during the season. “When I saw the episode, it broke my heart.” He added that Skippon crying was certainly not his intention. Skippon is not really sorry.

For deckhand Tanner Sterback he just wanted to learn from mistakes he saw this season, but did not identify any specific regrets. “I’m trying so hard not to regret it,” he shared. “Because you learn from your mistakes and your experiences in this way. But you just have to keep going. “He added that he liked the show, but he certainly appreciates” the little world I have “.

Captain Lee regrets the behavior he has seen on the boat

The person who seemed to express the most regret was Captain Lee Rosbach. Rosbach did not witness a significant part of the bad behavior this season and this year was just as shocked as viewers. “Where do I start and with whom,” he said. “I usually found the behavior of this crew to be regrettable. And if I had seen what I saw on TV, there would be far fewer people at this reunion than now. “

He added, “I certainly would not tolerate that behavior.” Indeed. Previews show that Rosbach is so frustrated with the crew that he ends the set during the reunion.

Part one of the reunion of the lower deck on Monday 10 February at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Advertisement