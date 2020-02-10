Advertisement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel talks to DaQuan Jones # 90 of the Tennessee Titans during the closing moments of AFC Divisional Playoff match against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Former Tennessee Titans WR Kenny Britt arrested on drug charges by Michael Moraitis

The chances of the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC in 2020 were released thanks to The Action Network.

The Tennessee Titans ended the 2019 NFL season one game away from the Super Bowl after losing to the eventual champions in the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

Despite a mostly successful season, the Titans do not get much respect from the odds makers.

The action network has released the opportunities for the NFL 2020 season, including the opportunities for each team to win their respective conference. The Titans (+1200) are currently fifth in the AFC, despite the fact that in 2019 they were one of the last two teams at the conference.

The Chiefs of Kansas City (+300), Baltimore Ravens (+410) and New England Patriots (+700) have the three best chances to win the conference. Despite beating the Patriots and Ravens in this season’s play-offs, the Titans are still behind them.

Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers (+1048) demolished fourth place for the Titans. The Steelers missed the play-offs completely and struggled to put together a powerful attack last season.

With the departure of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell and the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season, the Steelers looked offensive. Although they expect Big Ben to return, his age and injury history should not be overlooked.

The Titans may have difficulty getting respect from the oddsmakers due to the number of questions in the off season.

Four of the best players of the Titans in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Logan Ryan and right-wing tackle Jack Conklin all hit a free desk. Moreover, the Titans have lost parts of the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Next: Predict which of the 22 free Titans agents will be re-signed

If the Titans can bring back their key players and add talent to the draw, this team has a real chance to win not only the AFC but also the Super Bowl.

Advertisement